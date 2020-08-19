Snarled traffic is a regular problem at the Aberdeen/Pinehurst collection site off N.C. 5, one of seven household waste disposal and recycling facilities operated by Moore County.
Cars and commercial dump trucks are forced to share Turning Leaf Way, a narrow one-way in and out road that leads to the county landfill.
Solid Waste Director David Lambert presented a draft conceptual plan to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, recommending an expansion of the collection site to create a safer, more efficient alternative for residents.
“The Aberdeen/Pinehurst site is our busiest collection site, by far,” Lambert said. “It also has the smallest footprint of any of our sites.”
Moore County operates seven collection sites for household waste and recycling. Located at targeted locations throughout the area, these facilities provide disposal services for approximately 30,000 households. These sites also offer the only local option for glass recycling for approximately 37,785 households.
Lambert said the collection sites are in good shape and have been well-maintained. The issue with the Aberdeen/Pinehurst facility is a matter of convenience, safety and lost revenue, particularly for commercial vehicles stuck in long queues at the landfill entrance gates.
“The single entry and exit is shared with residential and commercial visitors so that increases the wait time,” he said.
In recent months, neighboring property owners in the Meadow Ridge subdivision have complained to Aberdeen town leaders that disgruntled drivers use their community as a cut-thru to avoid traffic on Turning Leaf Way.
Lambert recommended purchasing a 14.25-acre portion of the Morris property tract, just northeast of the landfill site, to develop as a new household collection site.
He estimated a total cost of $450,000, including land purchase, engineering and site/finishing work. Conceptual plans call for a design similar to the collection site located in Eagle Springs.
“It would have a separate entrance and exit to Turning Leaf,” he explained. “The only vehicles sitting on Turning Leaf would be commercial traffic.”
The property is located in Pinehurst’s zoning jurisdiction and is designated for residential use. The proposed purchase would be contingent upon rezoning approval.
Lambert anticipated a rezoning request could be considered by the Pinehurst Planning Board as soon as October.
