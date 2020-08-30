The Moore County Board of Commissioners is expected to recognize a Carthage woman who recently celebrated her 110th birthday.
During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners are set to vote on a resolution in honor of Lorena Allen, a Tara Plantation resident who may be the oldest living person in the Sandhills. The Gerontology Research Group estimates there are as few as 300 supercentenarians in the world.
Wearing a pink sash and tiara, Allen watched from the entrance of Tara Plantation earlier this month as a caravan of fire trucks and police vehicles rode through the parking lot in her honor
“Ms. Allen is nothing shy of a ray of sunshine and can always be caught putting a smile on your face,” said Tiffany Brown, activities director for the assisted living facility.
On Aug. 4, the commissioners adopted a resolution honoring Gurney Lee Williams, a Robbins native who celebrated his 107th birthday in July. Williams, a resident of Autumn Care in Biscoe, died nine days after the resolution passed.
He is survived by eight children, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great grandchildren, according to an obituary.
Tuesday's board meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live here.
