Following a public hearing on Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners agreed to loan $200,000 to Partners in Progress for a long-gestating economic development project in Aberdeen.
The commissioners voted to enter an Economic Development Joint Agreement with Partners in Progress, which hopes to acquire a 73-acre slice of the Iron Horse industrial park near N.C. 211. The organization is also asking the Town of Aberdeen for a loan to help cover the $584,000 land purchase.
Under the approved agreement, Moore County will accrue 4-percent interest on the loan each year, with repayment due in 15 years or “as property is sold to an industrial client.”
“I do believe this is our best industrial site in Moore County,” Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress, said during a previous presentation to the commissioners on Feb. 7. “I believe that this investment will benefit the taxpayers of Moore County. It will bring in additional revenues as well as stimulate employment opportunities and the overall economy as we are able to recruit clients to the site.”
In a memo to the commissioners ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Hawkins wrote that Partners in Progress has tried for over 20 years to market the parcel “but has been unsuccessful at recruiting a client to the property to date.” Acquiring the property, she wrote, “will allow PIP to develop the site to make it more attractive to potential clients by shortening their development timelines.”
The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners will hold a similar public hearing before voting to lend an additional $200,000 to the organization. Town officials have so far responded favorably to the proposal, with Mayor Robbie Farrell calling the site a “gold mine” ripe for development.
County commissioners held two other public hearings Tuesday, both of which were connected to rezoning requests. One of the requests was submitted by Ken Loyd, who wants to subdivide a parcel on Juniper Lake Road. The other was from Tough Stump Technologies, a Southern Pines business that specializes in drone-based mapping technology and wants to build a new campus off Vass-Carthage Road.
Both requests were approved by the commissioners.
This is a developing story. Full coverage will appear later on ThePilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
