The Moore County Board of Commissioners is being asked to address concerns about alleged voter fraud and inaccurate ballot tallying ahead of the midterm election.
“Since November 2020, and with good reason, the American voter has had his and her credence in the voting system shattered,” Ken Benway, a Whispering Pines resident currently running for a seat on the Moore County Board of Education, told the commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday. “Many who know better turn their heads away from what has become a tidal wave of valid warnings and indications amounting to probable cause for further detailed, even forensic examination of our voting system and the organizations that support that system.”
Benway said a group of “accomplished information technology and security professionals” gave a presentation “on irregularities in the 2020 voting data for Moore County and the state of North Carolina” at the Moore County GOP’s annual convention in March. The county GOP, he said, later passed a resolution “demanding a forensic audit of the voting system.”
“That resolution was subsequently, reflexively denied by the state Board of Elections,” Benway said.
Jason Jehorek, a Raleigh information technology specialist who has worked for IBM and SunTrust Bank, was part of the group that spoke during the convention. Addressing the commissioners, he recommended removing “voting machines from the elections process.”
“In order for the county to be safe, we’re telling you to remove those machines,” Jehorek said. “And if you don’t get these machines removed, audit the software. You have that capability.”
The voting machines used in Moore County, he said, run on a Windows operating system that is no longer supported by Microsoft and has “1,242 publicly known security vulnerabilities.”
Following Jehorek’s comments to the board, Towanna Dixon, elections director for Moore County, gave a live demonstration of one of the tabulation machines, which she said are tested by both the state and federal government before Election Day.
“I know there is a lot of stir going on concerning the election equipment and how everything is done, and there are things that, a lot of times, the public is not made aware of,” she told the commissioners. “Our equipment counts everything. It counts under-votes; it counts over-votes. It counts who actually got a tick mark.”
Dixon said that while the machines run on an unsupported operating system, they are “not connected to the internet whatsoever.”
“That is why there are no security updates for the Windows 7 program,” she said. “If there’s any type of Windows security update, it could modify what our computer does.”
She added that the county does not use the Dominion-made machines “that a lot of states have had issues with because that is not a certified elections equipment here in North Carolina.”
This story is developing; full coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear later on thepilot.com and in Sunday’s newspaper.
