The Moore County Board of Commissioners authorized an installment contract financing through the issuance of $73 million in limited obligation bonds during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The primary purpose is to fund the long-awaited court facility project in Carthage including a four-story 120,000-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing county courthouse.
In May, the county awarded a $41.1 million contract with New Atlantic Contracting, Inc., a Winston-Salem based firm. The overall courthouse facility project is estimated to cost $53.1 million, which also includes demolition of the old Carthage firehouse, rebuilding two parking areas, and construction of a connector for Dowd Road.
The project’s financing is contingent on approval by the N.C. Local Government Commission.
In addition, county leaders approved a refinancing agreement with First Bank to lower the interest rate on the $31 million bond issued in 2018 to construct McDeeds Creek Elementary School from 2.95 percent to 1.85 percent.
Funding will also be used toward an upgrade of the county’s water treatment plant that has an outstanding principal of $12.7 million and refund a bond issued to the East Moore Water District’s phase III project, which carries an outstanding principal balance of $2.95 million.
County Manager Wayne Vest said the approved $73 million limited obligation bonds will save Moore County taxpayers over $4 million as part of the upcoming issuance.
“This is a great evening and a great night for citizens as far as savings go,” Vest said.
Moore County Superior Court Judge James Webb thanked the Board of Commissioners for their work to ensure the courthouse facilities project moved forward.
“It was May 18, 2009, exactly 12 years ago today that your predecessors created the Courthouse Advisory Committee,” Webb said, noting he and now-County Commissioner Catherine Graham were both appointed to serve. “The commissioners commissioned three studies and all recommended that we did need a new facility or an addition to handle the business we had, at that time.”
Webb also directed a Grand Jury to conduct a complete inspection of the existing courthouse, an assessment that also found the small facility lacking.
“It has been a long process,” he added. “The need is real and I want to thank this body and my longtime friend Catherine Graham and others (committee members). We’ve been working on this for decades.”
County Vice Chair Louis Gregory also expressed appreciation for the work that has been done to see the proposed court facilities project discussion move from planning to financing.
“In my opinion then and still, it is a place that I consider really needing safety above anything else. We have to look out for our judges, look out for the public, and look out for those on trial. I look at what (Webb) you are doing with your leadership and Catherine’s and see that we are moving in the right direction for Moore County.”
