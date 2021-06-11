Public schools are facing a projected $2 million shortfall in local funding next year under the proposed FY 2022 budget that county leaders will consider during a public hearing next Tuesday.
Overall the recommended $183 million overall budget County Manager Wayne Vest rolled out in May represents a 7.06 percent increase over the current year’s budget. Education, safety, health and human services comprise over 73 percent of the general fund expenditures.
Property taxes will remain the same at 51 cents per $100 valuation and the Advanced Life Support tax, which funds the Emergency Medical Services paramedic system, would also remain flat at four cents. Vest has recommended a one-cent increase in the countywide fire tax from 9.5 cents to 10.5 cents.
The recommended budget funds 11 new full-time and three part-time county positions including a 911 communication specialist and telecommunicator for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputy sheriff, senior planner, a building inspector, maintenance technician, information security officer, truck driver and two part-time site attendants for the county’s solid waste division. The recommended utility fund budget also includes the addition of two full-time and one part-time position.
Vest anticipated a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for county employees that will take effect Jan. 1, 2022; a 5 percent increase for dependent health insurance premiums, a $500 increase in the county’s contribution for employee health coverage, and a provision for 16 additional hours of leave per year, per employee, as part of a pandemic-relief initiative.
Moore County Schools had submitted a local funding request for $32.5 million to county leaders this year. That figure included a $2.1 million increase to cover the costs associated with projected enrollment growth in the district and in charter schools, as well as $1.1 million to fund a new salary scale for supporting staff.
In addition, MCS requested a slight budget increase from the county for its digital learning initiatives, taking the funding from $750,000 to $778,275 to help account for inflation.
Vest’s recommended budget instead holds MCS local funding at its current levels with $30.35 million allocated to current expenses, $750,000 for capital outlay, and $750,000 for digital learning. The county’s budget also sets aside $17 million towards MCS debt service for a total of $48,927,582 million in local schools funding.
Last Monday, Moore County Board of Education members committed to raise pay for custodians, cafeteria workers and other school support staff regardless of what ultimately happens with its budget.
The board has budgeted $1.1 million to fund a new pay scale for those “classified” employees. Those staff would see their pay rise with experience and longevity.
The district is in the unusual position this year of having extra cash from federal coronavirus relief funds. MCS is in line to receive $25 million by the time all federal COVID-19 relief has been disbursed. The school board has already voted to designate $2.4 million to “budget stabilization” in 2023 and 2024.
With the projected $2 million shortfall, based on the county’s proposed budget, the schools may use nearly all of the money they’ve earmarked from the more recent American Rescue Plan for everyday operating expenditures.
The school board has already approved a broader plan to spend those relief funds, known officially as “Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief,” or ESSER. That plan includes $11.4 million toward deferred building needs and most of the rest toward addressing learning loss with summer learning programs and additional teacher assistants in second grade.
The recommended county budget allocates $7.6 million to Sandhills Community College including $4.8 million for current expenses and $2.8 million in debt service. Vest said that debt service allocation includes the new Foundation Hall facility.
In total, the county’s general fund debt service for the upcoming year totals $25.7 million.
The public budget hearing is scheduled Tuesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m., on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in Carthage; followed by a special called meeting to adopt the budget on June 17 at 10 a.m.
