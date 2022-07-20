Continuing a long-standing tradition of high tax collection rates, Moore County achieved its highest ever property tax collection rate this past year, taking in 99.74 percent of its levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Gary Briggs, the county's tax administrator, shared the news with the Board of Commissioners at their meeting Tuesday.
For over three decades now, Moore County has collected over 99 percent of property taxes — a state record, Briggs said.
"As I have said many times in the past and will continue to say in the future, the Moore County Tax Department, simply put, is the best tax department in the state."
The 2020-2021 collection rate was also record-breaking at 99.72 percent.
"I thought that was the high watermark because I was so impressed with the people that I work with," Briggs said. "But then we did it again this year. So we're striving for 100 percent. We may never get there. But that effort to achieve is always pushing us."
Briggs attributes the county's success to a multitude of interconnected factors, including a well-staffed county tax department and residents' ongoing commitment to pay their taxes year after year.
"I work alongside some of the most talented people I've had the pleasure of ever working with and they do a fantastic job," Briggs said. "But the taxpayers stand up and do their part. They pay their taxes as the first step. And the leadership from both the commissioners and county administration has always given us a clear vision and a set of goals to pursue and the support we need, so it's a collective effort."
The commissioners expressed their appreciation to Briggs and to the citizens of Moore County for paying their taxes.
"Having great staff, great people in Moore County Moore that pay their taxes and receive good benefits from paying them . . . we're just fortunate," Commissioner Catherine Graham said.
Commissioner Nick Picerno thanked the Tax Department for their "amazing" work.
"When I go to these County Association Commission District meetings, and I tell them what our tax collection rate is, they're just in awe," Picerno said.
Briggs reiterated his appreciation for the county's exceptional tax collection rate. "There might be one or two other (counties) that could stand near that (rate), but there wouldn't be many," he said. There'd be very, very few at the best."
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners also:
*Adopted a resolution requesting the N.C. General Assembly to increase the number of teaching positions it funds from a K-5 to K-8 allotment. That would mean adding 15 to 16 more state funded or “enhanced” teaching positions to the roster, according to Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair. The resolution will be sent to an association representing the interests of counties across the state, which in turn will decide on whether to include it in their legislative priorities in Raleigh.
*Approved a fee schedule change for the Planning & Inspections Department. This change updates the penalty for new residential or commercial construction not ready at the time of inspection or for a same-day cancellation of inspection from $500 to $250.
*Reappointed Glenn Bradley, Tim McDonald, Doug Reagan and Reid Whitaker to the Agricultural Advisory Board.
*Appointed David Williams as an at-large member of the Board of Health. Williams will take the seat of BJ Goodridge.
*Appointed Abbagayle Wood to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.
*Reappointed Jeffrey Mercer, Madeline Mercer, Barbara Hainline and Silva Porter-Deal to the Nursing/Adult Care Home Community Advisory Committee.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 692-7271 or evey@thepilot.com.
