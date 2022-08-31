Moore County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for the Charters of Freedom setting, a permanent display housing replicas of the United States’ founding documents that will be constructed outside the courts facility in downtown Carthage.
Charters of Freedom is the product of the nonprofit educational organization Foundation Forward, Inc., and the concept is based on the rotunda in the National Archives. There are currently 41 Charters “settings” in states across the country, mosty in North Carolina, where Foundation Forward is based.
All the settings include bronze replicas of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights, with the newer ones adding key civil rights amendments.
“These documents, the foundation of our republic, the roots of our legal system, will be right here, right where I’m standing, for citizens of Moore County to enjoy for perhaps hundreds of years,” Commissioner Frank Quis said at the dedication ceremony. The ceremony took place at the brick courtyard outside the courts facility where the replicas will be installed. Several prominent county and municipal officials attended, including many candidates in the upcoming state and local elections.
“I think this is the largest turn out that we’ve had for a groundbreaking before,” said Mike Unruh, the director of communications and resources with Foundation Forward.
“This is a gift to the citizens of Moore County,” Unruh added. “It’s for everyone to enjoy.”
The settings are funded by private donations but are built on public property donated by counties. Donations are pooled from counties with settings across the country and put into a general fund from which money is allocated to settings as they’re requested, Unruh said.
Foundation Forward aims to install “setting” displays of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights and key civil rights amendments in the state’s 100 counties and, eventually, in all 3,143 counties across the country.
The project was initially presented to the Moore County Board of Commissioners in April 2021 and the board signed off on its construction this past spring. That process, which is expected to take several months, will culminate in a dedication ceremony sometimes in the spring, Unruh said.
An additional pedestal recognizing the Reconstruction Amendments (13th, 14th, 15th), as well as the 19th and 24th amendments, was added to Moore County’s display concept at the request of county officials, who had asked to include the amendments after learning it was an option.
Those amendments expanded the rights enshrined in the founding documents to the general population. They abolished slavery and gave all citizens the right to vote, among other protections of liberty. Foundation Forward describes these as the "civil rights amendments."
The settings also include a donor recognition pedestal, engraved bricks recognizing donors and a time capsule to be opened on the 300th anniversary of the Constitution in 2087.
“It’s a great day to be an American — it’s always a great day to be an American — but today is a really good day to live in Moore County,” Commissioner Catherine Graham said at the ceremony.
Despite the enthusiasm among politicians for the project, local civil rights advocates have expressed concerns about the authenticity of Foundation Forward. Namely, they have argued that, without proper context, the display would stray from a genuine account of American history.
“We see it as a critical attempt to create another distorted and inaccurate and racist view of the history of the English colonies up until 1789,” said Al McSurely, a longtime civil rights lawyer and member of the Moore County NAACP. He noted that the Charters’ focus on the American Revolution period is misleading, because it leaves out the issue of slavery before and after the American Revolution.
Even with the addition of the Reconstruction Amendment, McSurely questioned whether racism’s central place in American history would be adequately captured by commemorating the documents.
“It was in the 1960s when the NAACP and other civil rights organizations forced a much more complicated, complex view of the American story,” McSurely said.
McSurely said he had been in conversations with historians recently about the trajectory of the Charters project, but had not taken any action yet.
Unruh said that Foundation Forward does not require the installations to have the “civil rights amendments,” but they are now included in Foundation Forward’s initial presentation to folks who are interested in having a setting.
“We’re not making it mandatory, but we really want it to be there,” Unruh said, “because it’s part of our country.”
The county is continuing to help collect donations to support future Charters settings, said Larry Caddell, the county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board who serves on a local committee supporting Foundation Forward’s mission. Those interested in supporting other Charters projects can make a donation on their website, and depending on the amount donors can have their name inscribed on a brick or plaque surrounding the setting.
“The biggest thing we want to do is we want to have a lot of people involved in this,” Caddell said.
