Intersection of 15-501 and 73

U.S. 15-501 between Carthage and Pinehurst is still a mostly rural highway, but like other key arteries is scheduled for road widening in the future.

The Moore County Board of Commissioners delayed taking action Tuesday on new development standards that have been proposed along the county’s most prominent highways.

During discussion, Commissioner Catherine Graham expressed concern that the proposed changes might be too restrictive on rural residential properties.

“We could be more diligent in those (rural) areas to make sure people who live out there can enjoy living out there without looking at things like abandoned mobile homes,” Graham said. “But as far as putting restrictions on these people, on land passed down through generations, and now saying you can’t put a metal shed next to a carport, I just can’t support that.”

Commissioners Otis Ritter and Louis Gregory were also cautious about some of the proposed language. Instead the Board voted unanimously to continue the public hearing to Nov. 17.

Moore County began taking a closer look at commercial and rural land-use planning standards when a proposed shopping center on U.S. 15-501, near Pinehurst, prompted questions about traffic and design issues last year. As a result, county planners worked with municipal officials and drafted tighten-up ordinances for new construction on the county’s major corridors.

Currently, the county has three established highway overlay districts: rural, urban or urban village. Each includes a number of uses that are permitted or prohibited, respectively, that are in addition to underlying land use zoning restrictions.

The amended language presented by Planning Director Debra Ensminger on Tuesday would simplify those designations to either rural and urban transition overlay districts. The new proposed standards include specific guidance on everything from signage, to exterior lighting and landscape buffering, and parking lot regulations.

Graham said she opposed any standards that would restrict private landowners from putting a manufactured or mobile home on their land.

“I don’t see doing away with our rural lives and making it so strict. We need affordable housing in Moore County,” she said. “Not everyone can afford a new house.”

Ritter added that he did not want to establish standards that would “stymie growth in this county.”

In other action, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:

Approved a conditional use permit for a five-lot subdivision on a 12.5-acre tract on Vass Carthage Road in Carthage.

Approved a rezoning request for a 42.9-acre parcel on N.C. 22 and Blues Siding Road, returning the tract from farm use to its original residential zoning designation.

Approved a $263,929 project to replace the raw sewage valve at the county’s water pollution control plant.

Reappointed Allison Melvin for a three-year term on the Sandhills Community Action Program Board.

