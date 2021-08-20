Moore County Attorney Misty Leland’s contributions to ensure North Carolina, its counties and municipalities received a fair share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement has drawn accolades from two state level organizations.
The 5-5-5 Opioid Settlement Work Group helped create an allocation agreement that was used to distribute North Carolina’s $750 million portion of the historic settlement. Moore County stands to receive $7 million. Under the memorandum of agreement, all of the settlement money must be used to address the opioid epidemic.
Leland received the Presidential Recognition Award from the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners at a banquet held in Wilmington on Aug. 14. In addition, she was presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the County Attorney Conference on July 9. Leland served as Immediate Past President of the North Carolina Association of County Attorneys (NCACC), ending her term in July after serving four years as an officer.
NCACC officials honored Leland’s work as “herculean efforts serving as both legal and county government expert on the 5-5-5 Opioid Settlement Work Group.” Her dedication and commitment was singled out for “finding the best outcome for all involved” that resulted in securing an unprecedented agreement with the state’s Department of Justice that will benefit all 100 counties, its municipalities, and the state.
The national lawsuit took aim at opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma, along with the “big three” drug distributors: Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen. The N.C. Department of Justice contends that the epidemic was “created and fueled” by the companies’ “irresponsible marketing and inadequate monitoring.”
“The opioid epidemic, in recent years, has taken the lives of more than 16,000 North Carolinians, torn families apart, and ravaged communities from the mountains to the coast,” Attorney General Josh Stein stated in an April 30 news release. “These companies helped to create and fuel this epidemic with irresponsible marketing and a lack of oversight – and they must be held accountable to help clean up this mess.”
The NCACC Board of Directors urged all 100 counties and municipal partners to sign on to the “historic agreement” that governs how North Carolina will use the proceeds of the settlement.
Moore County signed on the lawsuit in June 2018, joining 76 other counties and eight municipalities across the state. About 3,000 individual lawsuits against opioid makers were filed in federal court, leading an Ohio judge to consolidate the cases into so-called multi-district litigation.
The General Assembly allocated 15 percent of the state’s $750 million for opioid relief, and the remaining 85 percent was distributed to counties and municipalities based on the level of harm.
“We believe North Carolina’s agreement is the best in the nation because the vast majority of the opioid settlement money will go directly to the local governments for opioid abatement,” said Leland. “I am very honored to have served and to continue serving on the 5-5-5 Group and making an impact combating the opioid crisis.”
NCACC officials noted the work of the 5-5-5 Opioid Settlement Work Group and the resulting $750 million funds allocated to North Carolina “not only lays the foundation necessary to begin the response and recovery from the ravages of the opioid crisis but also sets a plan for the sustained recovery effort through the next generation.”
(3) comments
Great work Misty! Glad you got some well-deserved recognition.
I sincerely hope that we can somehow stem the flow of fentanyl thru our southern border, now at an all time high.
So very proud of our Country Attorney.
Well done Misty! Thank you.
John Misiaszek
