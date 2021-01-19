The Cradle

The new 36-room boutique hotel will overlook the Pinehurst Country Club practice range and The Cradle, the resort's short course designed by golf architect Gil Hanse. (Contributed Photo)

Detailed plans for a new 36-room boutique hotel on the Pinehurst Resort campus have not been unveiled, but county and village leaders have greenlighted economic incentive agreements for the proposed $16.2 million capital investment.

On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the proposed deal following a public hearing. The agreement includes 10 years of incentive grants to be calculated as 90 percent of the total property taxes paid above and beyond the current ad valorem tax value, provided Pinehurst Resort meets job creation and capital investment goals. Grant funding would be paid by the county from new tax revenues collected as a result of the new investment.

Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, told county leaders the hotel was a second component of the overall vision of the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) investment in a second headquarters in Pinehurst and naming the Donald Ross masterpiece course No. 2 as its first anchor site for future U.S. Open Championships.

Those plans were unveiled last fall, a business decision that Pashley described as an “unprecedented accomplishment” for Moore County that will generate decades of positive, local economic impacts.

During public comment, John Misiaszek railed against the proposed deal and instead urged county leaders to put more money into renovating schools.

“This isn’t an incentive, it is a subsidy. I suggest you call it what it is,” said Misiaszek.

County Manager Wayne Vest said the project would “support and capitalize on the USGA effort,” and noted the agreement included a clawback provision if Pinehurst Resort failed to create 20 new jobs earning at least $30,000 a year, as part of developing and operating the new hotel.

State lawmakers offered their support for the USGA investment last summer through the Championship NC Act, which provides up to $18 million in state performance-based incentives for the project. That funding will come through the state’s Site Infrastructure Development Fund and includes a transfer of $3.5 million from the One North Carolina Fund and $100,000 from the Job Development Investment Grant fund. It is also the intent of the General Assembly to appropriate an additional $14.4 million over four consecutive fiscal years, in equal installments.

In return, USGA is projected to generate at least $800 million in economic benefits to the state over the next 10 years; employ at least 35 new staff positions, and 50 positions overall, with an average annual salary of $80,000; in addition to hosting periodic championships in Pinehurst and other locations around the state.

