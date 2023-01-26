Tom LoSapio uses props to make a point about masks.

Tom LoSapio, at a Board of Education meeting in September 2021, uses props to make a point about masks and the coronavirus.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A West End man who once declared he would “rather die of COVID” than get vaccinated has been appointed to the board that oversees the Moore County Health Department.

Tom LoSapio, an outspoken critic of vaccines, masks and other infection-control measures promoted by the Health Department, was selected Tuesday by county commissioners to take over an at-large seat on the Moore County Board of Health. He will replace Dr. Paul Kuzma, who resigned earlier in January with three months left in his term.

Mitch Lancaster
Mitch Lancaster

Us anti maskers, anti lockdowners and anti vaxers have been right every step of the way. Tom will do a great job and glad to have a man on that board not afraid to speak the truth. Thank you Tom and I know you’ll do all you can to protect our kids.

Russell McAllister

Moore County Republicans voted lemming-like and elected unqualified and incompetent people to the Board of Education, so why would anyone be surprised to see the same sorts of folks being appointed to other county Boards? There seems something about wearing a red MAGA cap that interferes with rational thinking processes.

Ce Foote

So the Moore County Board of Commissioners has seen fit to replace a DOCTOR on a board that oversees the Moore County Department of Health with an anti-vaxxer. And no one objects to this insanity? For being one of the wealthiest counties in NC we certainly have the most ignorant people elected to public office. I guess money really can't buy intelligence.

Margaret Smith

Thank you Commissioner Frank Quis for having good horse sense, and integrity. Von Cannon, you are not off to a good start. Are you hellbent on “owning the libs”? Good grief.

