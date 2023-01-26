A West End man who once declared he would “rather die of COVID” than get vaccinated has been appointed to the board that oversees the Moore County Health Department.
Tom LoSapio, an outspoken critic of vaccines, masks and other infection-control measures promoted by the Health Department, was selected Tuesday by county commissioners to take over an at-large seat on the Moore County Board of Health. He will replace Dr. Paul Kuzma, who resigned earlier in January with three months left in his term.
LoSapio has repeatedly gone before the Board of Health with comments alleging that COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe. In December 2021, he told the board he was “extremely disappointed” to learn that a small percentage of children in the county had been vaccinated.
“Anyone who allows an experimental drug to be injected into our children should be ashamed,” he said at the time. “I’m 66 years old. I’m overweight. I have diabetes. I have kidney disease. I’d rather die of COVID than get that shot.”
LoSapio also regularly attended meetings of the Moore County Board of Education to protest a policy requiring students and faculty members to wear face masks in schools. In one appearance during a 2021 school board meeting, he used props to argue that cloth masks contain holes through which the respiratory droplets that spread COVID-19 can easily escape.
“I would like someone on the board to tell me how this hole stops this particle from getting through,” he said while holding up a hoop representing a mask and a small plastic ball representing a virus particle.
Commissioner Jim Von Canon made the motion to appoint LoSapio, which succeeded in a 4-1 vote. The dissenting vote came from Commissioner Frank Quis, who is currently the commission’s designated liaison to the Board of Health.
“I respectfully disagree with the way this is being handled,” said Quis, who noted that LoSapio had not submitted a formal application seeking appointment to the board. “As is tradition, we, in considering appointments, are given applications by interested individuals so that we could understand what they would bring to a board.”
He also took issue with the fact that Tony Price, chairman of the Board of Health, had not been given an opportunity to weigh in on LoSapio’s appointment.
While Quis acknowledged that the commissioners are not required to notify board chairs of potential appointments, he said it was still “the courteous thing to do.”
“Whether it’s the Board of Health or any board that serves here in Moore County, I think it sends a message to the members of whatever board it is that we haven’t thought enough of the board chair to let them know who we’re appointing or to get some input from them,” Quis said.
Commissioners' chairman Nick Picerno contended that the appointment was listed on the agenda distributed in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
“If I was the chairman of the Board of Health and saw an appointment, I think I would have been here,” he said.
But Price did not see the appointment on the agenda. Moreover, he said the possibility of an appointment was not mentioned during a breakfast meeting he had the previous morning with Quis and newly elected Commissioner Kurt Cook, who will be replacing Quis as the commission’s liaison to the Board of Health.
“I did meet with the outgoing representative for the Board of Health and the incoming representative for the Board of Health the day before, and neither of us at that point were aware that an appointment was going to be made for the Board of Health,” Price said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “Had I had a better feel for that, I would have made the meeting.”
Price, who is CEO of Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, was appointed to the Board of Health in 2020 and named the board’s chairman in January 2022. He has presided over meetings in which LoSapio espoused unfavorable opinions — and unfounded theories — about COVID-19 vaccines.
But Price said he is not bothered by the commissioners’ decision to appoint LoSapio.
“I welcome the commissioners’ appointment,” he said. “I think that diverse opinion, input and ideas will result in the best decisions that the Board of Health makes, so I welcome that.”
Meeting minutes from the Board of Health show that LoSapio made comments questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as recently as March 2022. At that meeting, he claimed the “currently recommended vaccinations are not effective in prevent[ing] covid19 nor are they safe,” according to the minutes.
It is not clear if LoSapio continues to believe the vaccines are unsafe.
A review of the available meeting minutes on the Health Department’s website, which as of Thursday did not include minutes from any of the board’s monthly meetings since July, showed that LoSapio’s last recorded mention of vaccines was during the meeting in June. At the time, he reportedly told the board he was in “no way against the use of vaccinations or mask wearing.”
LoSapio did not immediately respond to messages from The Pilot. His term will run through April 30.
The 11-member Board of Health is the policy-making body for the Moore County Health Department. By law, seven of the board’s seats must be filled by health care professionals who work in different fields.
One seat on the board is reserved for a county commissioner. The three other positions are at-large seats that can be filled by any resident appointed by the commissioners.
LoSapio’s appointment comes amid a countywide advertising campaign — administered by the Health Department and supported by the Board of Health — encouraging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that about a quarter of local adults aged 18 and older remained unvaccinated as of Wednesday. All of the “currently approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce your risk of severe illness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Moore County Health Department recorded a moving, daily average of 23 new infections for the week ending Wednesday, up from an average of about 22 new infections on Jan. 18. Over 40 percent of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 tests administered in Moore County were returning positive as of last week.
A total of 31,200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest available data from the Health Department. At least 352 of those cases, or about 1.1 percent, have been fatal.
(4) comments
Us anti maskers, anti lockdowners and anti vaxers have been right every step of the way. Tom will do a great job and glad to have a man on that board not afraid to speak the truth. Thank you Tom and I know you’ll do all you can to protect our kids.
Moore County Republicans voted lemming-like and elected unqualified and incompetent people to the Board of Education, so why would anyone be surprised to see the same sorts of folks being appointed to other county Boards? There seems something about wearing a red MAGA cap that interferes with rational thinking processes.
So the Moore County Board of Commissioners has seen fit to replace a DOCTOR on a board that oversees the Moore County Department of Health with an anti-vaxxer. And no one objects to this insanity? For being one of the wealthiest counties in NC we certainly have the most ignorant people elected to public office. I guess money really can't buy intelligence.
Thank you Commissioner Frank Quis for having good horse sense, and integrity. Von Cannon, you are not off to a good start. Are you hellbent on “owning the libs”? Good grief.
