Not all plastics are created equal, thus recycling options can vary. And across Moore County, not all recycling programs have been using the same playbook when it comes to what items are acceptable.
Moore County Solid Waste Director David Lambert said a unified approach to recycling rules will be more cost-effective and efficient.
“A countywide standard will make education easier and reduce contamination,” said Lambert. “Right now, you can wake up in Robbins, go to work in Pinehurst, and attend church in Southern Pines and have three different rules applied for recycling.”
On one hand, Moore County is fortunate because of its proximity to several materials recovery facilities — or MRFs, for short. In the not too distant past, this helped to keep recycling as a viable and cost-effective solution to keep surplus garbage out of landfills. Used glass, plastics, mixed paper and metals were sorted, collected and shipped to these processing facilities — out of sight, out of mind.
When China quit buying our castoffs a few years back, the market for recycled goods took a nosedive. As a result, recycling service costs increased exponentially. Glass was ultimately set aside as a cost-savings measure and is now recycled separately, with the exception of Southern Pines.
Other recyclable materials including cardboard, plastic and metal cans are commingled, either at curbside pickup or one of the county’s household waste convenience sites, and hauled to one of three MRFs. Contamination added into the recycling stream -- such as greasy pizza boxes and electronic waste mixed-in -- also drives up costs.
On Monday morning, Lambert sent a draft resolution to town officials in all 11 municipalities across Moore County that outlines a universal list of acceptable recycling materials. The intent is to develop a single standard that will apply to all households.
Determining what-is and what-is-not recyclable began with a basic list from the MRFs, then Lambert met with a small group of town officials in February. In addition, input and recycling data was also collected from the area’s smaller municipalities.
“We want the final list to be clear and direct. Part of the concern is the terminology on recycling has changed. It’s not just a matter of saying we take plastics #1 and #2. It is more of a list of potential products,” Lambert said. “The goal is to have a single list so whether a person is using a county facility or curbside recycling, that these would be catchall rules.”
