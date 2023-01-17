The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is expected to add a SWAT vehicle to its fleet following the county commissioners’ approval of a $300,782 contract with Massachusetts-based manufacturer Lenco Industries.
During their regular meeting on Jan. 10, the commissioners voted to enter into a contract with Lenco to assemble a BearCat G3 tactical vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s need for an armored automobile was first expressed to the board in October by Maj. Andy Conway, who said the vehicle would be used in “various rescue and recovery operations.”
“Over the last few years there have been numerous instances in Moore County in which a tactical vehicle would have been or has been used to address specific high-risk incidents posed to law enforcement,” Conway said at the time, adding that three such incidents had occurred in recent months. “We have had to request the assistance of Richmond County to use their BearCat in all three of those.”
In each of the incidents, he said, law enforcers were “called upon to de-escalate and neutralize” a situation involving an armed individual. Conway cited an example from September in which the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department sent its BearCat to Moore County to pump tear gas into a Southern Pines mobile home where a man had barricaded himself from police.
The Sheriff’s Office had initially hoped to obtain a federal grant to help pay for the vehicle. Addressing the commissioners last week, Conway said the grant “did not materialize for several reasons.”
There was also the proposed option of applying for a 10-year loan through Randolph Electric Membership Corporation, but Conway said the loan would subject the county to annual administrative fees — increasing the overall cost of the vehicle.
Wayne Vest, manager of Moore County, explained that the funding will instead come from a $500,000 line item that was added to the county’s fiscal-year budget in anticipation of the Sheriff’s Office’s need for new vehicles. Those funds were allocated as part of a Pandemic Recovery Capital Project Ordinance approved by the commissioners in October.
Now that a contract has been approved, Lenco will begin building the BearCat to fit the county’s specifications. That process, Vest said, could take as many as 18 months to complete.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office “will continue to look for grant opportunities as they present themselves to help offset costs,” according to Conway.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
