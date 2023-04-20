The Moore County Board of Commissioners is working to address conflicting guidance about subdivisions in two key documents used to steer growth and development in the area.
The issue stems from contradictory language in the county’s 2013 Land Use Plan and its Unified Development Ordinance. The LUP states that major subdivisions are “strongly discouraged” in areas zoned for rural agricultural use, while the UDO says such developments are “allowed by special permit.”
Nick Picerno, chairman of the board, said the mixed messaging has created confusion among residents and developers alike. He and Commissioner John Ritter lead a task force that aims to “establish Moore County as a leader in promoting growth in faith, family and freedom” by updating the LUP and UDO.
“We need to reconcile this problem,” Picerno said during a special meeting of the commissioners on Monday. “It’s not fair to homeowners or the building community that we have two sets of rules that conflict with each other.”
He went on to call the discrepancy a “top priority” for the task force and pledged to resolve the issue by the end of the year.
“I want everybody to know the rules but to remember also in America we have property rights, and we must protect the property rights of each and every individual,” said Picerno, who had the matter added to the agenda for further discussion during the commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday.
At that meeting, county manager Wayne Vest presented potential options for bringing the documents into alignment.
One suggestion was to add a sentence in the LDU stating that the East Moore Water District system “has the potential to support growth, including major subdivisions” in areas designated for Rural Agricultural use. This change would also clarify that “major subdivisions of land should only be considered in the future land-use category of Rural Agricultural” in certain areas that “can be connected to existing water infrastructure.”
“This is probably our best option as it really keeps everything pretty much in place,” Vest said.
The commissioners preferred that option over changing the UDO to reflect the language currently present in the LDU, which Vest noted would “severely restrict where any new subdivisions could occur.” The board voted to have planning director Debra Ensminger ask the county’s planning board to consider the language suggested in the first option presented by Vest.
The planning board is expected to weigh in on the proposal during its meeting in May. In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Heard a presentation from representatives of the Sandhills Center, which for the 19th consecutive year is not requesting an increase in funding for the services it provides to residents with disabilities, mental health issues and substance use disorders;
• Approved a special use permit following a quasi-judicial hearing that will allow Tough Stump Technologies to build a training facility on Vass-Carthage Road where students will learn to fly drones;
• Approved a contract to purchase upgraded 911 call-recording equipment from Carolina Recording Systems for $118,838;
• Adopted a proclamation declaring April to be Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.
Tuesday’s meeting also included a funding request by Moore County Schools. An article about that request will appear later on thepilot.com.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(1) comment
Demographers project Moore county's population will grow by more than 50,000 within the next 25 years. I hope the land use plan will attempt to take that into consideration.
John Misiaszek
