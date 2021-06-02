Moore County’s coffers will be enriched by nearly $20 million through the American Rescue Plan’s economic stimulus program over the next year. However, how those funds will be spent remains up in the air.
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to accept $19,594,757 million in pandemic-related federal monies that are to be used for local recovery efforts. Commissioner Catherine Graham was absent from the meeting.
Established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a total of $350 billion will be distributed to state, local, territorial and tribal governments to help them respond to COVID-19 and provide economic assistance during the recovery period.
All local governments will receive a portion of funding, based on population, in addition to recovery funds sent to state and federal agencies, and public school systems.
Guidance on how the funds can be spent falls into several broad categories.
County Manager Wayne Vest anticipated a plan on how to “best use the funds” will be developed in the near future. In related action, county leaders amended the FY 2020 Budget to include a special revenue fund to separately track ARP funds.
“There is a specific set of uses these funds can be used for. We are still looking into those details,” Vest said. “The ultimate end goal is if we spend dollars on ineligible expenses, that we would be able to put those funds back.”
“Part of the reason we are not in any sprint to spend is we want to dot every i and cross every t,” he added, noting the county has three years to decide how the funds will be spent and two additional years to implement those plans. “We are not under any pressure like we were with the CARES Act funding. We got that in June and it had to be spent by the end of the calendar year. That was more of a scramble than we are in right now.”
In other action on Tuesday, June 1, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
Heard from Vass resident John Misiaszek a recommendation to use a portion of the ARP funding towards economic development. He noted that Lee County invests $400,000 annually in economic development and has attracted approximately $1 billion in new business investments that created some 1,500 jobs in the last two years, Misiaszek said. Moore County, by contrast, has a larger population and is considered one of the 20th wealthiest counties in the state, yet invests only $105,000 annually in Partners in Progress, the county’s public-private economic development arm.
Proclaimed the period between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day as Vulnerable Adults and Elder Abuse Awareness Month. On June 15, the public and officials are encouraged to wear purple in recognition of Elder Abuse Awareness Day and show support for elders of all economic means to live with dignity.
Reappointed Bonnie McPeake to the CVB Board
Reappointed Carla Williams to the Human Resources Appeals Committee
Reappointed David Wall and Caroline Xiong to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
Reappointed Debra Ensminger to the Local Emergency Planning Committee
Reappointed Larry Caddell to the Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees
Reappointed Bob Huber and Bryan Phillips to the Transportation Advisory Board
AEP : American Enslavement Plan. The national debt stands today at 28.3 TRILLION dollars. When Barack Hussein Obama was installed in the WH, it was around $10 Trillion. If this does not keep you awake at night, nothing will. The county should do the right thing and refuse this bribe, refuse this addition to our crushing debt. The best relief we could get is to replace the fake administration with the Trump administration and get back to his booming economy from two years ago. Support LGBTQ : Let’s Get Biden To Quit. But the county will scarf it down just as all politicians and bureaucrats do when showered with “free” money. Get ready for some hilarious explanations of how this fiat money will be flushed into all kinds of claptrap things that have nothing to do with the devastating impact of the needless economic shutdown over the fake pandemic created by Democrats and RINOs to steal the 2020 election. Wanna bet that the government schools demand and get a big piece of the action? Smart people are moving their investments away from anything tied to the value of the US dollar. The big losers are going to be those living from government checks, ie government employees and retirees.
I believe the schools have,or will, receive $11,000,000 of their own Kent from one of the other programs. You can rest assured,neither Moore County or any other municipality receiving a cut of this money will return one dime. Also,if I understand this correctly,every other municipality in Moore County will also get money depending on their population.
