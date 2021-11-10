Country singer Alan Jackson recently sent a message of hope to a super fan in hospice care in Southern Pines.
Dean Ivey, a patient of Liberty HomeCare and Hospice, admires Jackson as more than just a country music singer. He said he’d adopted Jackson as a brother long before he won his first music award. Ivey said he appreciates Jackson’s faith and family values and related to him on many levels.
When he shared all this with his medical social worker, Donna Brock, she decided to reach out to Jackson’s team. She told them all about Ivey and, to her surprise, they responded within 24 hours.
Ivey was presented with a T-shirt, new CDs, a baseball cap, an autographed photo and a heartfelt and sincere letter of appreciation thanking him for his support and wishing him well.
“You don’t know how much this kind and thoughtful gift means to me,” Ivey said through a smile and tears, overwhelmed by the gift.
When a person is placed in hospice care, it becomes incredibly important to celebrate ‘Moments that Matter’ with loved ones because every moment counts. This was one of those moments and Brock said she is thankful Jackson and his team made it possible.
Liberty HomeCare and Hospice Services is a division of Liberty Healthcare Management that specializes in home care, hospice care and palliative care. Based in North Carolina and established in 1875, Liberty Healthcare Management is an experienced, family-owned company that has been assisting seniors with their healthcare and residential needs for more than 145 years.
