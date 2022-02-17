Pinehurst leaders have decided to collect additional feedback from the public before moving forward with plans that would influence development in two small but critical areas of the village for decades to come.
The so-called Small Area Plans provide a framework for growth in Pinehurst South and Village Place over the next 30 to 50 years. The plans were drafted by Design Collective, a Baltimore consulting firm, based on recommendations included in the comprehensive plan adopted by the village council in 2019.
While the plans, which propose standards for streets and buildings that are meant to align with the overall character of the village, are not set in stone, they could eventually form the basis for codes that strictly regulate the types of development allowed in the two areas. Plans for Pinehurst South cover a 300-acre commercial area around N.C. 5, while plans for Village Place focus on the 100-acre Rattlesnake Trail corridor along N.C. 211.
Addressing the council during a work session earlier this month, Darryn Burich, planning and inspections director for the village, explained that the plans offer a “vision of what could be for future development in the areas.”
“What they don't do is set what's actually going to happen there,” he said. “We’d still have to do things like change the zoning and adopt ordinances.”
Over the past year, the village and Design Collective have held three public workshops to gather feedback on the plans. More than 100 people turned out for the most recent workshop, which was held on Feb. 2 at the Fair Barn.
The village has also surveyed residents and interviewed various stakeholders about the plans, according to Burich. He said the council has discussed the plans at length as well, with members at one point talking about the issue for seven hours during a work session.
Still, the council agreed that additional input is needed before the plans are sent to the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board for consideration.
“I think we need to be able to hear more from the public and let the public ask questions and talk to us,” Councilwoman Jane Hogeman said, adding that the proposal submitted by Design Collective may be too “complex” in its current state for many residents to digest. “I think for somebody who's coming to it and just seeing it for the first time, it's going to be very difficult to wrap (their) mind around.”
The council instructed Burich to organize a fourth workshop, which has not yet been scheduled. He was also asked by Councilman Patrick Pizzella to arrange a meeting between the council and representatives from Design Collective.
“I think it is vital that the consultants come before this council and take us through this plan,” Pizzella said. “This is their work product, their recommendations, and they received compensation for putting it together. You all shouldn't be here trying to present their work product. For me to even seriously consider this, I want to see (the consultants). I want to talk to them. I want to ask them questions.”
During the recent workshop at the Fair Barn, Cecily Bedwell of Design Collective said the Small Area Plans will give Pinehurst “tools to evaluate development and see if it aligns” with the community’s interests.
“As new development comes in, you’ll be able to say ‘this aligns with the vision that we all got together and decided was best for Pinehurst,’” Bedwell said. “If a developer is not going to perform that, you have a way of saying ‘no, this is not what we wanted.’ Currently, you don’t really have that.”
The consultants’ draft plan for Village Place calls for two new streets that would “crisscross” through the center of the area, creating at their intersection a “hub for new restaurants, a hotel, live/work units and professional offices.” A proposed “central green” southeast of Rattlesnake Trail and McCaskill Road would serve as a “gathering place for small community events,” according to the plan.
A central green space is also proposed for Pinehurst South, along with a new playground, market plaza and walking path to Dowd Cabin off Blake Boulevard.
