Southern Pines is taking its next steps forward with the town-led effort to revitalize West Southern Pines.
The Town Council on Monday heard an update on the Morganton Road Development Finance Initiative, as it’s called. The council spent time refining site plans for the 36-acre development of a key gateway to the West Southern Pines neighborhood: the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street.
The Development Finance Initiative is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government-sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for projects. Its role is to help guide the planning process and structure a public-private partnership to ensure the interests align with what the community wants.
In March 2021, the town asked DFI to help identify how this particular parcel, owned by the town, could best foster revitalization of West Southern Pines, an historic series of neighborhoods for the town’s Black residents. Residents were asked for input, and DFI then developed a list of “guiding interests” for the project. At two recent community engagement sessions, residents gave feedback on those guiding interests.
This week, council members heard a summary of feedback gathered at those sessions from Sarah Odio, assistant director for DFI. The meetings, which occurred on April 30 and May 5, attracted 75 participants total, Odio said.
As The Pilot reported on, the sessions were met with general skepticism from residents, who have worried that ideas for the large-scale development do not match their revitalization goals. Odio seemed to acknowledge this disconnect at her presentation to the Town Council Monday.
“What it really came down to, what we heard over and over again in different forms, is that the economic impact of the development is vital,” Odio said. “It was unclear at this stage of the plans to participants how the plans incorporate prosperity for Black residents.”
Odio also addressed specific areas of concern raised by residents at the feedback sessions. She said that the highly opposed idea of a hotel at the site would not be included in any future plans DFI drafted.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy, who pastors a church in West Southern Pines, said that, regardless of what commercial development takes place, there needs to be something that supports local youth.
“We have the Boys and Girls Club doing wonderful things, but we need some other mechanisms in place that create opportunities, so that the only options won't be the hospitality type jobs, but actual economic development by way of academic development in other things,” Murphy said, “Unless these things are there to really foster that, it's really just going to be pretty much the same.”
Everyone seemed to be on the same page that a hotel was not the best fit for the project. However, council members said that there needed to be a commercial component to ensure revenue was generated for the town from the project. Odio said a commercial element would generate between $2.4 to $2.7 million for the town, which would include a developer purchasing the land and paying property taxes on it.
One use for the site mentioned previously is a YMCA fitness center. As far as concerns about affordability for a potential YMCA, Odio said that the town would have some negotiating room with the YMCA before any official agreement was reached.
“There's a lot of value in that property,” Odio said, “and so with things like the rates, with things like whether it'll have a baseball field, I think the town is in a position and should be in a position to be able to say, these are kind of things we'd really love to see here.”
The council asked DFI to include the YMCA in its next version of the development plan.
Another major concern raised by Odio concerned the proposed extension of South Stephens Street. Residents had reservations about this for a number of reasons, but one concern was how this would impact traffic and potentially exacerbate speed in surrounding neighborhoods. Residents gave the Carlisle Street extension as an example of this happening in the past.
Odio acknowledged that this was not fully accounted for when drawing up the plans.
“This proposal suffered — and I take responsibility for that — from just being an isolated portion of what will be a larger picture,” Odio said. She noted that any future plans to include South Stephens Street extension in the development would look at traffic, as well as eminent domain, since residents had also expressed concern that such an extension would infringe upon the existing properties on that street.
Ultimately, the Council decided to go with an option that would “reconsider” the Stephens Street extension. What this means is that DFI will draw up a version of the plan that includes the extension and one that does not.
There was also some discussion on whether to keep the “affordable senior housing rentals” that were included in the original proposal, which would be suitable for incomes of $27,000 for singles and $37,000 a year for couples.
“One of the things I think we heard the most support for was the affordable senior rental,” Odio said, adding that residents had also supported adding more housing options into the mix.
Reagan Parsons, town manager, said that there is a possibility of having reduced-pricing for homes via a nonprofit partnership because the town owns the land on which homes would be built.
“There's some conversations underway where we may have some options there,” Parsons said.
The council ultimately asked DFI to include housing options for both affordable senior rentals and ownership in the project and explore nonprofit partnerships that would enable them to provide affordable home ownership options.
Mayor Carol Haney said she was confident in asking DFI to draft a site plan that included a YMCA, affordable senior home rental and ownership, a South Stephens Street extension and a “commercial component” that was not a hotel. The collaborative effort on this project, she said, has shown that revitalization efforts are underway.
“We’re truly trying to make this community much more equitable,” Haney said. “I just see great things happening, but we need to do it.”
In other action Monday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
* Supported drafting a resolution to ask the North Carolina Department of Transportation to eliminate through-trucks traveling on East Indiana Avenue and East Morganton Roads. Residents in the past have complained about the vibrations and noise of the trucks cutting through neighborhood streets.
* Approved a request to abandon the right of way to a section of Hill Crest Road
* Approved four amendments to the current budget. One of these includes compensation for extra duty pay for the Police and Fire Department covering the U.S. Women’s Open in June.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
