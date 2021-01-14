The Southern Pines Village Council on Tuesday voted against a conditional district rezoning request that would have allowed an indoor, climate-controlled storage facility on U.S. 1.
The 3-2 split vote followed a public hearing held last month and follow-up discussion last week.
As presented, plans called for Longleaf Pines Storage to construct a two-story storage building on a 3.5-acre tract near the West Morganton Avenue interchange. The scale of the project, and proposed land use, had raised considerable opposition from residents of the West Southern Pines community.
The site is currently zoned for commercial use and an office building would be permitted by-right, which gave pause to Councilman Mitch Lancaster and Bill Pate who cast the dissenting votes.
“I think we all can agree that this is an attractive building and was compliant with the town’s architectural standards. I think it would enhance the (highway) corridor,” Lancaster said.
He also noted that storage space is in high demand and the town would know what it was getting with this request.
“This is a good solid project the city-town-area could use and will use, and it looks good. I wish we would all agree,” Lancaster said.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy said he understood Lancaster’s point, referencing the proverb that “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” but said he disagreed the proposed use was in-keeping with the town’s long range planning vision for the site.
Also Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council conducted a quasi-judicial public hearing to consider a conditional use permit for a proposed infill redevelopment project at 150 S. Page Street.
Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design spoke on behalf of developer Riley Walker Companies. Plans call for a 36,000-square-foot three-story building with ground-level office space and seven residential units on the second and third floor.
Koontz operates his land planning business from a smaller building on the same tract. If the project is approved, he said he intends to move to the larger new office space to accommodate his growing practice. The smaller office building would also remain as part of the overall redevelopment plan.
“We have been in downtown Southern Pines for five years. We like our location and wanted to see if there was a way to stay here. We worked through several plans and hope this will be a great addition to Southern Pines,” Koontz said.
The architectural design mimics the pattern and historical feel of other side-by-side buildings along Broad Street. Large, mature trees fronting South Page Street would be preserved and there is a single point of access. Plans call for a slight reduction in the town’s parking requirements from 34 spaces to 33 spaces.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy said he liked the “rhythm of the brick to siding” that helped to break up the project visually.
Councilman Mike Saulnier agreed, describing the design concept as “phenomenal.”
However, neighbor Cindy Huntley said she was opposed to a three-story project so close to her home, and the addition of apartments, among other concerns.
“I don’t feel that apartments are what are bringing people here: it is the old historical homes. That is what I love about Southern Pines,” she said.
Neighbor Marsh Smith viewed the project quite differently. A local attorney with a strong interest in conservation efforts, he has taken the town and Moore County to task -- and court -- in previous years over projects he felt would lead to suburban sprawl. Conversely, infill development is generally considered more desirable because it makes efficient use of existing infrastructure while increasing the community’s tax base.
“I am impressed and gratified that Bob decided this was time for high density allocation. I’ve noticed a lot of homes in Southern Pines where it looks like a high density allocation should be used and it isn’t,” he said. “This is exactly the right place for a project like this. Not outside of town on green sites. This is exactly the right place, in town, where we are designed to accommodate projects like this.”
“I’d like to say nice work, good judgement and good placement.”
Smith’s only caveat was a word of caution about protecting a nearby stream from run-off and erosion. He also asked Koontz to remove a proposed fence on the rear property line which he felt could be a dangerous obstacle for deer living in the area. Koontz agreed and said there was adequate room for a landscaped hedge instead.
The Town Council is expected to decide on the proposed conditional use permit at its work session scheduled Jan. 25.
