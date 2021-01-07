Southern Pines town leaders discussed — but took no action — Wednesday on a conditional district rezoning request related to the proposed indoor storage facility on U.S. 1.
The project has raised considerable opposition from residents of the West Southern Pines community.
“The Town Council takes these rezoning requests very seriously and considers the impact on this (application) and how that could impact other decisions,” said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney.
Nearly a dozen people spoke against the proposed rezoning request during a public hearing in December. As presented, plans call for Longleaf Pines Storage to construct an indoor climate-controlled storage facility on a 3.5-acre tract on U.S. 1 near the West Pennsylvania Avenue interchange.
Because of the slope of the mostly undeveloped site, the proposed two-story building height would be similar or lower than the residential roofline on nearby homes. Vehicle access would also be limited to the U.S. 1 side with a siren-activated emergency gate required by the fire marshal at the rear of the property.
Neighbors on South Hale Street to the rear facing side of the property expressed concern about the scale of the building, its potential tax impacts on surrounding properties, increased traffic and potential crime in the area, among other issues.
A petition circulated in the community garnered several hundred signatures, though the veracity of some signatures on two pages of that document were called into question during the public hearing.
Councilman Mitch Lancaster said in reviewing any rezoning request, he is particularly interested in three points: the potential impact on the surrounding community, whether the project corresponds to the town’s long range planning goals and whether the proposed use fits the space.
“I have read on both sides. There is a positive impact and there is a negative impact,” Lancaster said, noting he views this specific tract as more of a U.S. 1 corridor location than a West Southern Pines address.
The site is currently zoned for commercial use, and an office building could be built there now as long as the structure meets the town’s architectural standards; however, the existing office services zoning does not permit storage facilities. That prompted the conditional district rezoning request on behalf of Longleaf Pines Storage.
“Is an office building that much better than what the applicant is proposing? Fundamentally with an office building, you have more traffic and more parking. Is that more upsetting to the surrounding community than a storage building?” Lancaster questioned.
Councilman Bill Pate also said he did not see an issue with the proposed use, based on the commercial zoning that exists. But he said if the project moved forward, he would like to see additional buffering and landscaping conditions applied to better shield the building for the benefit of residential neighbors.
Councilman Mike Saulnier said the application was put together well, but he disagreed that the proposed use corresponds with the town’s long range vision for that area.
“I have a problem separating the U.S. 1 corridor from West Southern Pines. The long range plan was put together by our predecessors and I think they did a really good job,” Saulnier said. “As you drive down U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, this is a gateway. I’m not sure I want to see a storage facility there.”
He acknowledged that nearby businesses had not objected to the plan but also spoke to the neighbors who opposed it.
“What I really care about is the people who live across the street from there...When it (the site) is developed, it should be the right thing,” Saulnier said.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy spoke similarly. He described the design of the building “beautiful,” but questioned whether the location was ideal for storage use.
“That is a hot spot. It is right there at the gateway to West Southern Pines,” Murphy said. “From the point of view of the highway, the possibility of having a billboard, so to speak, of an industrial area as opposed to something that could be used organically for redevelopment.”
Haney also expressed concern about the project in light of the petition that was circulated, those who spoke during the public hearing, and the Planning Board’s recommendation for denial.
“That property is a gateway to our beautiful town,” she said. “We have a lot of demand and not a lot of supply (of land). We need to listen to our citizens impacted by this.”
The Town Council is expected to decide on the proposed conditional zoning request next Tuesday.
In other discussion on Wednesday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 12 to consider a voluntary annexation request for the 157-acre Whitehall Tract adjacent to Reservoir Park recently acquired by the town.
Scheduled a public hearing on Jan. 12 to consider a proposed conditional use permit for a commercial redevelopment project at 150 S. Page Street.
Approved a conditional use permit request for a proposed 13-lot single-family residential subdivision on 12.87 acres near the Niagara Carthage Road intersection. The developer agreed to conditions that included an enhanced landscaping plan along Camp Easter Road and a more stringent stormwater run-off design plan.
