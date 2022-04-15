Aaron Cooper of Cooper Ford in Carthage is very proud. But he also has a little secret he is leery to share, and Carolina barbeque fans may be a little miffed at their adopted Moore County son.
For the second year in a row, this local mainstay is a Ford Motor Co. Presidential Award winner, an accolade given to less than 7 percent of all Ford dealerships in the U.S.. With hundreds of glowing reviews scattered throughout a quick online search, customers of Cooper Ford and Cooper Auto Choice are likely not surprised.
Part of the criteria for the award includes customer satisfaction, overall experience and an unwavering focus on success. Ford has more than 3,000 dealerships that employ more than 170,000 people across the country.
Most Moore County residents know Cooper’s dealership as the “business most likely to be listed as a sponsor on the back of your kid’s jersey.” Cooper moved to Southern Pines in 2003 with a business degree from Texas A&M University and over a decade of automotive sales experience under his belt. He is a diehard Texan and Aggie and, because of that, when pushed, admits to picking Texas Brisket “anyday” over North Carolina BBQ.
“Aside from that one little issue,” he says with a wry smile and a wink, “I know that the people in Moore County know how much I care about them.”
Indeed they do. Cooper and his wife Shelley, support a wide variety of organizations across the county. Just a few include The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sandhills, Habitat for Humanity, the Wounded Warrior Project, a wide variety of sports and theater programs in the county and Unity Festival, an upcoming free Christian concert.
Twice, the business has been recognized by Ford as one of the 65 nominees in its “Salute to Dealers” awards, an honor given to dealerships who are committed to bettering the lives of community members.
Cooper is not a veteran but is the son of one and was born on Fort Wolters Army Base in Mineral Wells, Texas and spent several years of his childhood in Germany. His work with veterans in need has also earned a Small Business Patriot Of The Year Award, an award he is especially proud of. In May of each year, both dealerships offer free oil changes to active duty soldiers and veterans are honored the same way each November.
Cooper Ford has partnered once again with Vision 4 Moore to present the three-part Cooper Ford Concert Series featuring crowd-favorite tribute bands. The series includes an evening of Billy Joel on Friday, June 24, benefiting Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills; The Beatles on Friday, Sept. 30, benefiting Moore Free Care and Charitable Clinic; and Garth Brooks on Saturday, Oct. 22, benefiting The Southern Pines Veterans Parade.
“Aaron’s commitment to customer service permeates throughout his organization,” said Pamela Partis, executive director of Vision 4 Moore. “His dedication to service goes beyond his workplace, as evidenced by his involvement in the community.
“He recognizes the need for business owners to give back to the local community. And he is such a nice guy. He sees himself — and rightfully so — as a community guy. Aaron strives to provide for his community.”
Attending Grace Church in Southern Pines for 15 years, faith has always been a big part of the Coopers’ foundation. The Cooper family’s favorite sayings are "do the right thing" and "treat others as you wish to be treated."
Cooper exemplifies those tenets when he shares how his work and life philosophies intersect.
“It all comes back to taking care of the customer regardless of whether it’s a new purchase on a happy day for them or a repair on a frustrating day,” says Cooper. “By treating everyone fairly and with kindness, no matter what the occasion, we attract people by that reputation. Doing the right thing is always the answer here.”
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
