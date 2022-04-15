Cooper Ford Celebrates

Cooper Ford Celebrates Its Second President's Award 

Cooper's Car Q & A

A lifelong self-proclaimed “car guy,” Aaron Cooper enjoyed rattling off some car talk and industry predictions last week.

  • Best Ford Ever: 1967 Mustang

  • Best Ford to Haul Kids or Critters: An Expedition that “you don’t mind getting dirty”

  • Industry Changes that Are Here to Stay: “The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is in full swing and will finally change the way we think about fuel.”

  • Favorite Change in the Industry: “The transparency and the speed of the car buying process. No one, especially me, liked the all-day haggle. So much changed when the Car Fax became available for everyone, then when pre-qualifying became a step you could do at home, and it’s just less stressful for everyone involved.” 

  • Best Prep for a Career in the Automotive Industry: “Either my first job as a stocker in my hometown or living in a house with my wife and four teenage daughters. I learned patience, organization, resourcefulness, intuitiveness, humor, and how to put together and fix a bunch of stuff.”

Aaron Cooper of Cooper Ford in Carthage is very proud. But he also has a little secret he is leery to share, and Carolina barbeque fans may be a little miffed at their adopted Moore County son.

For the second year in a row, this local mainstay is a Ford Motor Co. Presidential Award winner, an accolade given to less than 7 percent of all Ford dealerships in the U.S.. With hundreds of glowing reviews scattered throughout a quick online search, customers of Cooper Ford and Cooper Auto Choice are likely not surprised.

Part of the criteria for the award includes customer satisfaction, overall experience and an unwavering focus on success. Ford has more than 3,000 dealerships that employ more than 170,000 people across the country.

Most Moore County residents know Cooper’s dealership as the “business most likely to be listed as a sponsor on the back of your kid’s jersey.” Cooper moved to Southern Pines in 2003 with a business degree from Texas A&M University and over a decade of automotive sales experience under his belt. He is a diehard Texan and Aggie and, because of that, when pushed, admits to picking Texas Brisket “anyday” over North Carolina BBQ. 

The Coopers Celebrate

Aaron and his wife Shelley thank their Cooper Ford family 

“Aside from that one little issue,” he says with a wry smile and a wink, “I know that the people in Moore County know how much I care about them.”

Indeed they do. Cooper and his wife Shelley, support a wide variety of organizations across the county. Just a few include The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sandhills, Habitat for Humanity, the Wounded Warrior Project, a wide variety of sports and theater programs in the county and  Unity Festival, an upcoming free Christian concert.

Twice, the business has been recognized by Ford as one of the 65 nominees in its “Salute to Dealers” awards, an honor given to dealerships who are committed to bettering the lives of community members.

Cooper Ford Concert Series

The Coopers are once again sponsoring the upcoming Vision 4 Moore concert series. 

Cooper is not a veteran but is the son of one and was born on Fort Wolters Army Base in Mineral Wells, Texas and spent several years of his childhood in Germany. His work with veterans in need has also earned a Small Business Patriot Of The Year Award, an award he is especially proud of. In May of each year, both dealerships offer free oil changes to active duty soldiers and veterans are honored the same way each November.

Cooper Ford has partnered once again with Vision 4 Moore to present the three-part Cooper Ford Concert Series featuring crowd-favorite tribute bands. The series includes an evening of Billy Joel on Friday, June 24, benefiting Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills; The Beatles on Friday, Sept. 30, benefiting Moore Free Care and Charitable Clinic; and Garth Brooks on Saturday, Oct. 22, benefiting The Southern Pines Veterans Parade. 

“Aaron’s commitment to customer service permeates throughout his organization,” said Pamela Partis, executive director of Vision 4 Moore. “His dedication to service goes beyond his workplace, as evidenced by his involvement in the community.

“He recognizes the need for business owners to give back to the local community. And he is such a nice guy. He sees himself — and rightfully so — as a community guy. Aaron strives to provide for his community.”

Attending Grace Church in Southern Pines for 15 years, faith has always been a big part of the Coopers’ foundation. The Cooper family’s favorite sayings are "do the right thing" and "treat others as you wish to be treated."

Cooper exemplifies those tenets when he shares how his work and life philosophies intersect.

“It all comes back to taking care of the customer regardless of whether it’s a new purchase on a happy day for them or a repair on a frustrating day,” says Cooper. “By treating everyone fairly and with kindness, no matter what the occasion, we attract people by that reputation. Doing the right thing is always the answer here.” 

Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days