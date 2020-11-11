Cooper Ford is the recipient of the Small Patriotic Business Award presented annually by the North Carolina American Legion. These awards recognize businesses that participate and honor veterans and patriotic events in their community.
The Carthage-based auto dealership was nominated by Vass American Legion Post 296. James Moore, commander of the North Carolina American Legion presented the award to Aaron Cooper of Cooper Ford earlier this fall.
Cooper initially acquired the former Phillips Ford dealership on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage in 2016. Last year he added the Cooper Auto Choice store near downtown Southern Pines.
Quickly Cooper Ford began making a big impact on the community, serving as a title sponsor for the Veterans Benefit Concert and other veterans events. Cooper Ford and Cooper Auto Choice host Vision 4 Moore’s fundraising concerts, a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, and have provided support to many youth programs and schools sports teams.
The dealership also coordinates a giveback program where a percentage of each vehicle sale in a given month is donated to a particular cause.
Ford Motor Company has taken notice and twice recognized Cooper Ford in its annual Salute to Dealers, a company-wide initiative that recognizes and honors dealer principals who generously dedicate their time and resources to improve the lives of those in need.
“I’m not the biggest Ford dealer by a long shot. But relative to what we’ve been able to do here in the community, we have been able to go above and beyond,” Cooper said, in an interview with The Pilot last year.
Welcome to the discussion.
