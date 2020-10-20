The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has earned its eleventh consecutive Reader’s Choice Award as determined by the voters of ConventionSouth magazine. The CVB is among nearly 380 convention and visitors’ bureaus, meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s award.
There are only seven 11-time winners of this particular award throughout the Southeast and the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB and the Greensboro CVB are the only organizations in North Carolina to achieve this level of recognition.
“This is pretty significant as this award is voted on for the most part by meeting planners. In the midst of a pandemic where business/group outings and conventions are practically non-existent, this speaks volumes as to how much this destination still resonates with planners,” said Phil Werz, CVB CEO and president.
More than 8,000 voters participated in this year’s Reader’s Choice survey. The survey also reported its highest voter participation via social media this year. The Reader’s Choice Awards program started in 2001.
“Receiving this award for the eleventh time is a tremendous honor and it never gets old,” said Beverly Stewart, executive vice president for the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Of course, we have a truly unique area to promote, but during these challenging times during the pandemic, this award indicates that meeting planners still have the Pinehurst area top of mind when it comes to places to gather for great meetings. We hope we can get back to those larger scale meetings as we get into 2021.”
“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Ashleigh Osborne. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area CVB indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
The CVB will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2020 Awards Issue of ConventionSouth magazine. This issue will also showcase some of the most talented meeting professionals in the nation as ConventionSouth also presents planners with its annual “Meeting Professionals to Watch” designation.
ConventionSouth magazine, based in Gulf Shores, Ala., is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book meetings held within the South. A complete list of award winners can be found online at https://conventionsouth.com/2020-readers-choice-award-winners-announced/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.