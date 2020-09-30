Beginning Thursday, October 1, FirstHealth of the Carolinas is expanding hours at its Convenient Care clinic in Pinehurst to better serve medical needs of the community.
Located at 150 Ivey Lane (in the Harris Teeter shopping center), the Pinehurst clinic is now open 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.
Dr. James Liffrig, medical director of FirstHealth Convenient Care, said the additional hours will ensure that people in the Sandhills have more access to urgent but non-life-threatening care
“This really is about serving the needs of our community and being open an additional four hours each day in Pinehurst helps us serve those needs a bit better,” he said. “Our clinic can handle any number of medical issues and helps fill the void between a true emergency and preventive care from a primary doctor.”
Convenient Care clinics can handle general illnesses like earaches, fevers and rashes along with injuries such as lacerations, sprains and simple fractures.
Robust COVID-19 safety procedures are in place at all eight of the Convenient Care clinics across the Sandhills, including enhanced cleaning and screening efforts. Patients can check in and wait in their car before seeing a provider, and if COVID-19 is a concern staff members and providers will always wear appropriate personal protective equipment.
“We are committed to taking care of people in the safest way we can,” Liffrig said. “Seeing a doctor alone can be stressful enough, so we are taking extra steps to ensure that patients can come in and safely get their health care needs taken care of.”
