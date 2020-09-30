Convenient Care Clinic Pinehurst

Located at 150 Ivey Lane (in the Harris Teeter shopping center), the Pinehurst clinic is now open 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

 Eddie Harris

Beginning Thursday, October 1, FirstHealth of the Carolinas is expanding hours at its Convenient Care clinic in Pinehurst to better serve medical needs of the community.

Located at 150 Ivey Lane (in the Harris Teeter shopping center), the Pinehurst clinic is now open 8 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Dr. James Liffrig, medical director of FirstHealth Convenient Care, said the additional hours will ensure that people in the Sandhills have more access to urgent but non-life-threatening care

“This really is about serving the needs of our community and being open an additional four hours each day in Pinehurst helps us serve those needs a bit better,” he said. “Our clinic can handle any number of medical issues and helps fill the void between a true emergency and preventive care from a primary doctor.”

Convenient Care clinics can handle general illnesses like earaches, fevers and rashes along with injuries such as lacerations, sprains and simple fractures.

Robust COVID-19 safety procedures are in place at all eight of the Convenient Care clinics across the Sandhills, including enhanced cleaning and screening efforts. Patients can check in and wait in their car before seeing a provider, and if COVID-19 is a concern staff members and providers will always wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

“We are committed to taking care of people in the safest way we can,” Liffrig said. “Seeing a doctor alone can be stressful enough, so we are taking extra steps to ensure that patients can come in and safely get their health care needs taken care of.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days