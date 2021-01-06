Nearly 14 miles of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County, plus nearly 7 miles of U.S. 15-501 between Aberdeen and the Scotland County line, are scheduled for resurfacing work according to the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
The agency announced Wednesday that contracts were awarded for rehabilitation projects to improve 85 miles of roadways in central North Carolina. These anticipated projects include milling and resurfacing and shoulder grading or reconstruction at most locations.
All of the announced work can begin as early as the week of March 15, DOT stated.
The Fred Smith Company of Raleigh was awarded a $2.86 million contract to rebuild parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County. Work is slated for completion by June 2022.
In addition, S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded a $1.08 million contract to rebuild a nearly 7 mile section of U.S. 15-501 between Aberdeen the Scotland County line. Work is slated for completion by November 2021. DOT previously announced plans to widen U.S. 15/501 to three lanes from Aberdeen to Laurinburg, with work not expected to commence until 2024 at the earliest.
The 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next 10 years.
A modified timeline for major road construction over the next five years was announced in 2019, postponing most of the messier work along the area’s primary corridors -- such as the “super street” project on U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501, widening N.C. 5 from Linden Road to U.S. 1 in Aberdeen, and widening work on N.C. 211 in West End -- until after the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
Delays are also projected for improvements on N.C. 690 from Vass to the Cumberland County line, work on N.C. 24/27 in Carthage, and widening N.C. 211 from Aberdeen to Raeford.
However, where possible, smaller related phases or parts of these projects will be completed as funding is allocated, and time permits prior to or in between the two national golf championship events.
Other contact awards for resurfacing projects in central North Carolina announced Wednesday include:
In Chatham County, 9 miles of U.S. 64 that make up the Pittsboro bypass, between Exit 378 and the Haw River bridge. S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded the contract with the low bid of $2.74 million. Work is scheduled for completion by June 2022.
In Lee County, 12 miles along 13 sections of secondary roads. S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson entered the low bid of $1.33 million. The work is scheduled for June 2022 completion.
In Montgomery County, nearly 10 miles comprising two sections each of N.C. 731 and N.C. 73, a section of N.C. 109 and nine sections of secondary roads. Fred Smith Company of Raleigh was awarded the contract, entering the low bid of $1.21 million. The project is scheduled for June 2022 completion.
In Richmond County, about 21 miles made up of four sections of U.S. 1, two sections of U.S. 220, nine sections of U.S. 74, a section of N.C. 109 and nine sections of secondary roads. Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount entered the low bid – $3.36 million. The project is scheduled to be complete by June 2022.
In Scotland and Hoke counties, 11.5 miles composed of sections of U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 74 Business and 10 sections of secondary roads. Hudson Paving Inc. of Rockingham entered the low bid of $1.33 million and the contract calls for completion by June 2022.
