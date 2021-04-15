The Fred Smith Company was awarded a $1.16 million contract for milling and resurfacing work on a 2.2 mile section of U.S. 1 in Moore County. The work is expected to begin on or before May 1 and is scheduled for completion by mid-November.
Earlier this year, DOT awarded the Raleigh-based Fred Smith Company with a $2.86 million contract to rebuild parts of U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501 and eight sections of secondary roads in Moore County. Work is slated for completion by June 2022.
In addition, S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson was awarded a $1.08 million contract to rebuild a nearly 7 mile section of U.S. 15-501 between Aberdeen the Scotland County line. That work is slated for completion by November 2021.
Brandon Jones, DOT’s Division 8 engineer, told The Pilot in February that these resurfacing projects will have no effect on the timelines of other major road projects that have been postponed to accommodate the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst.
“Resurfacing is a whole different program than other road projects. It is more about keeping up with what you’ve got,” Jones said. “We did delay some work last year because of revenue concerns and COVID-19 impacts and have now returned to a somewhat regular schedule of resurfacing letting (bidding).”
Specific resurfacing project areas that have been announced include U.S. 15-501 from north of Morganton Road up to and including the Pinehurst traffic circle; U.S. 1 from West Main Street in downtown Aberdeen to the Saunders Street area in Southern Pines; Airport Road from west of the N.C. 22 airport roundabout to Midland Road (N.C. 2); and Morganton Road between U.S. 15-501 and U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, and N.C. 5 to Turnberry Way in Pinehurst.
Jones said some roads were prioritized, such as resurfacing U.S. 1 between Aberdeen and Southern Pines, because of the slowdown of projects announced in 2019.
The 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) includes $400 million in road fixes in Moore County over the next decade. The modified timeline for major road construction pushed off most of the messier work along the area’s primary corridors -- such as the “super street” project on U.S. 1 and U.S. 15-501, widening N.C. 5 from Linden Road to U.S. 1 in Aberdeen, and widening work on N.C. 211 in West End -- until after the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst. Delays are also projected for improvements on N.C. 690 from Vass to the Cumberland County line, work on N.C. 24/27 in Carthage, and widening N.C. 211 from Aberdeen to Raeford.
The resurfacing work on U.S. 1 is a necessary mid-step, Jones explained.
“We know for that stretch of U.S. 1, we will come back in 2024-2025. But we couldn’t wait until that time period to do something about the pavement,” Jones said. “More than that, we’d be spending a lot of money on it from a patching standpoint to keep it in decent shape. With the delay of the (superstreet) project, we had to make that decision.”
Additional resurfacing projects that have been scheduled for 2021-2022 include U.S. 15-501 from N.C. 211 to the Hoke County line; U.S. 1 in Pinebluff from the Pinebluff Fire Department to Currant Street; and smaller resurfacing projects on Mack Road, Carolina Road, Putnam Glendon Road, Snoozing Pine Lane, and Arnold Avenue.
Looking ahead, Jones said there will be major road work going on in nearly every corner of Moore County that must be completed between the 2024 and 2029 U.S. Open Championships.
“That is a challenge for us but a challenge we welcome,” Jones said.
