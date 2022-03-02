sbennetstreet
Evey Weisblat/The Pilot

New sidewalks are coming to downtown Southern Pines along S Bennett Street to Pennsylvania Avenue to W Indiana Avenue.

The town is working with Sandhills Contractors to build the sidewalks. Construction was set to begin as soon as Tuesday and will continue into May.

Property owners with items located within the highway right-of-way, such as flowerpots, bushes, signs, or any other personal items, should remove them before construction begins.

The nature of this work sometimes makes it necessary to temporarily limit access to driveways. During construction, the contractor will be required to maintain access that will provide a safe means of entry onto properties in the construction area. Property owners will be notified in advance of any inconvenience stemming from the construction.

The contractor may store and use heavy construction vehicles, such as dump trucks, concrete trucks, trenching and earth moving equipment, within the work area for the duration of

the project. Because they can be loud during operations, no work will be conducted at night.

The contractor has permission to use areas within the right-of-way to store materials

needed for the construction of this project. These stored materials can be unattractive, but

will either be used in the construction or hauled away.

For answers to questions, contact James Michel or David Byrd at the Southern Pines Public Works office (910-692-1983).

Adam Tarleton

Great news. Downtown should be more walkable. Ideally the sidewalks should extend to Morganton Rd next.

