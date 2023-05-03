American Whiskey Co.

Architectural rendering courtesy of Rickhouse Properties

Work moves forward on a whiskey distillery in Southern Pines as the Town Council reviewed an architectural compliance permit for another part of the Brad Halling American Whiskey Ko. on Tuesday night.  

The distillery campus idea came from Army veterans Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties. Their vision is to honor Americans engaged in service and sacrifice through their brand. 

BHAWK walking

Brad and Jessica Halling are developing this 15-acre tract on Yadkin Road in Southern Pines into the BHAWK distillery campus. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Rickhouse design

A conceptual design for the rickhouse on BHAWK campus. 

(3) comments

Karen Tussing

Let's not let this happen to our community.

https://youtu.be/aKHihLgVvT4

Karen Tussing

See more about the black fungus that will cover our town.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baudoinia_compniacensis

Karen Tussing

Why did they receive a permit to build a distillery so close to Southern Pines? A tasting room makes sense, but a distillery and barrel room have consequences and should be located well away from residential areas. How will this company will prevent black fungus from spreading to the nearby neighborhoods?

https://www.kcra.com/article/jack-daniels-barrelhouses-blamed-black-fungus-covering-houses-trees/43170248

https://ktla.com/news/what-is-whiskey-fungus-jack-daniels-facilities-blamed-for-sticky-black-substance-covering-tennessee-neighborhood/

https://science.howstuffworks.com/life/biology-fields/whiskey-fungus.htm

