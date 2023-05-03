Work moves forward on a whiskey distillery in Southern Pines as the Town Council reviewed an architectural compliance permit for another part of the Brad Halling American Whiskey Ko. on Tuesday night.
The distillery campus idea came from Army veterans Brad and Jessica Halling of Rickhouse Properties. Their vision is to honor Americans engaged in service and sacrifice through their brand.
The BHAWK campus is located on a corner lot between Yadkin Road and Trimble Plant Road, near U.S. 1. Conceptual plans were approved in 2021 for the Hallings to develop four acres of the 15-acre property.
The project includes a medium-sized regional distillery plant, cocktail bar and restaurant, private tasting room, retail space, rickhouses and an outdoor stage. The plans call for multiple development phases, with the main building currently under construction.
The most recent permit is for developing one of the rickhouses — a whiskey aging warehouse where the barrels are stored. The building would be 4,800 square feet.
The rickhouse would match the main building with steel siding. The design features a black roof and a large window for visitors to see the whiskey barrels. But because light can impact the aging process, other windows on the structure are small.
The Town Council previously approved the design, so there were some questions as to why part of the project was back in front of them, but the town ordinances require such reviews to ensure the project stays true to the approved concept, Planning Director BJ Grieve said.
Planning staff recommended approval of the permit, and the Town Council will take formal action at its next meeting on May 9, starting at 6 p.m., at the E.S. Douglass Center, 11185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
The Town Council also recommended that John Earp and Andy Bleggi fill two open seats on the planning board. Andy Bleggi’s first term on the board expired, and he asked to serve another. The other seat belonged to the former chairman, Gary Carroll, who served the maximum number of terms. Diane Westbrook was chosen as the new chair at the last planning board meeting.
(3) comments
Let's not let this happen to our community.
https://youtu.be/aKHihLgVvT4
See more about the black fungus that will cover our town.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baudoinia_compniacensis
Why did they receive a permit to build a distillery so close to Southern Pines? A tasting room makes sense, but a distillery and barrel room have consequences and should be located well away from residential areas. How will this company will prevent black fungus from spreading to the nearby neighborhoods?
https://www.kcra.com/article/jack-daniels-barrelhouses-blamed-black-fungus-covering-houses-trees/43170248
https://ktla.com/news/what-is-whiskey-fungus-jack-daniels-facilities-blamed-for-sticky-black-substance-covering-tennessee-neighborhood/
https://science.howstuffworks.com/life/biology-fields/whiskey-fungus.htm
