Sandhills Workforce Continuing Education department will begin a Construction Academy this summer. This eight-week course will prepare students with skills and certifications to enter into a career in commercial and residential construction.
Students will earn the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Core certification. Basic safety, communication skills, and an introduction to construction drawings are among the topics covered. NCCER has a registry system in which companies can track the qualifications and credentials of potential employees; therefore, certified individuals are highly sought after in this industry.
In addition to the NCCER certification, graduates will be certified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with an OSHA 10 certification. Acquiring an OSHA 10 card proves to employers that you have industry-specific knowledge and skills that help prevent injuries and keep workplaces safe and productive.
Not only are students provided ample classroom material, but they will also gain hands-on experience. Throughout the course, students will begin working on a construction project, putting their classroom knowledge to work. Sandhills has partnered with local construction companies to provide job shadowing opportunities one day a week, allowing students real-life experience and the ability to network with potential employers.
The Construction Academy will be held Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., from June 12 to Aug. 10, at the Breakthrough Construction Center, at the Larry R. Caddell Training Center, in Carthage.
Carolinas AGC has partnered with Sandhills Community College to provide reimbursement for students’ tuition. Additionally, they will also be giving each student the opportunity to earn a $750 scholarship.
To learn more or to register, call Workforce Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Summer Semester
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) Sessions A and B begin on May 23, and Session C starts on June 27. Workforce Continuing Education classes begin on various dates throughout the summer.
Summer semester curriculum classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their Advisor.
