The Constitution Party and the Green Party are no longer recognized political parties in North Carolina. The State Board of Elections reported both parties failed to turn out the required 2 percent of the total vote for their gubernatorial or presidential candidates in the 2020 general election.
This change impacts a relatively small number of local voters. According to update figures announced Jan. 10 by the local election board, there are 34 registered Green Party members and 69 registered Constitution Party members in Moore County, out of a total of 71,627 registered voters.
The State Board of Elections will meet on February 23 to decide when to change the affiliation of voters registered with the Constitution and Green parties to unaffiliated status. State law says the State Board shall not make this change until at least 90 days after the general election.
“The Constitution Party and the Green Party did not meet the threshold to continue as recognized political parties in North Carolina,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “The parties may be recognized once again if they meet the requirements for a political party as specified in state statute.”
The Constitution Party of North Carolina was first recognized as a political party in June 2018; it had about 4,600 members for the 2020 election. The Green Party was recognized in March 2018; it had about 3,600 members statewide.
To learn more about registering to vote in North Carolina, visit www.ncsbe.gov/registering. N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles customers may also register or update their registration online at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx
