Walkers Creek Trailhead

The newly established Walkers Creek Trailhead provides access to the Uwharrie Trail near Asheboro. Contributed photo 

Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) partnered with the North Carolina Zoo, the North Carolina Zoo Society, and the U.S. Forest Service to protect a property and fill in a gap on the Uwharrie Trail, creating a new trailhead that opened in April.

The new trailhead located on High Pine Church Road in Asheboro is known as the Walkers Creek Trailhead.

Other partners who made this project possible include the Uwharrie Trailblazers, Amy Grissom, Ruth Ann Grissom, Andy and Mary McArthur, and Healthy Communities A3 out of Asheboro.

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves special natural areas, family farms, rural landscapes and historic places in a 15-county region in central North Carolina. To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org

