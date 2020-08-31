Dan Bishop at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic

Congressman Dan Bishop met with Dr. David W. Grantham and other physicians and staff at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic. Contributed photo

 

Congressman Dan Bishop (R-NC 9th District) and District Attorney-elect Mike Hardin visited Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (PSC) on Aug. 20 to see firsthand the impact of the Small Business Administration funding program in action.

Meeting with numerous physicians and staff of the multi-specialty practice, including orthopaedic, general surgery, and women’s comprehensive health departments, Congressman Bishop took the time to recognize a medical community that is on the frontlines in patient care during the pandemic.

“Pinehurst Surgical Clinic is a great example of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in action. These loans allowed them to keep their employees and continue serving their community despite the pandemic. Thank you for having me to discuss the challenges our health care providers face—we must support our essential workers,” said Bishop.

Dr. David W. Grantham, PSC president, thanked the congressman for his hard work to support them. He also spoke about how essential the SBA loan was in keeping the clinic running at full capacity over the past few months as the state, and country, continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

“These funds allowed us to focus on patient care and bridge the financial gap that was created by the pandemic. It also allowed us to keep our full staff employed during uncertain times,” Grantham said. “We intrinsically knew the healthcare needs would not stop and surgical intervention was not going to go away, we wanted to remain fully operational to serve our communities.”

Bishop also took questions about physician concerns impacting both state and federal level that he can take back to session.

On Friday, March 27, President Donald Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. In addition to traditional SBA funding programs, the CARES Act established several new temporary programs to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dan Bishop with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic staff

From left, District Attorney-elect Mike Hardin, Dr. Neil A. Conti, Congressman Dan Bishop, and Dr. John R. Moore, IV at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic. Contributed photo

 

Dr. John Moore, IV, head of PSC’s orthopaedic surgery department, said, “We really appreciate Congressman Bishop’s recent visit to Pinehurst Surgical Clinic. It is so important to keep the line of communication open during these ever changing times. His candidness and genuine compassion for those on the front lines is reassuring.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days