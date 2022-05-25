Concours in the Village-29.jpg

File photo: Sandhills Motoring Festival 2019

Head to the historic village of Pinehurst for the Sandhills Motoring Festival on Memorial Day Weekend. A variety of events are lined up all culminating in Sunday’s “Concours in the Village,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a free event that is open to spectators.

The weekend kicks off Friday evening, May 27, in Pinehurst, with a Sandhills Motoring Festival block party for entrants and sponsors.

There will be an informal car show with a barbecue dinner and a live band at the world famous Pine Crest Inn.

On Saturday, May 28, a Road Rally will launch at 8 a.m. from Sandhills Community College. Participating entrants and sponsors will follow a prescribed route, with lunch to follow. In addition, a Backroads Pottery Tour begins at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a trip to Seagrove culminating in the SMF Pottery Highway “Longleaf Craftsman” car show and award presentation by Ben Owen.

Also Saturday, the Sandhills Motoring Festival hosts a hangar party for entrants and sponsors, from 6 to 8 p.m, at the Moore County Airport, in Carthage, featuring a special display of exotic cars and airplanes.

The public is invited Sunday, May 29, to “Concours in the Village,” when over 130 automobiles will be displayed in the historic streets of Pinehurst. The awards presentation begins at 2 p.m., followed by an awards banquet for entrants and sponsors from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Pinehurst Fair Barn.

For more information, visit www.sand- hillsmotoringfestival.com.

