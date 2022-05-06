Moore County Concert Band

The Moore County Concert Band will present a free outdoor Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m., in the Timmel Pavilion located in the Arboretum, 105 Rassie Wicker Drive, in Pinehurst. The audience is encouraged to bring their chairs or blankets.

The program will consist of two parts. The first part will be conduct- ed by David Seiberling, the band's esteemed conductor for almost 40 years. It will be highlighted with “The Second Suite for Military Band in F Major” by Gustav Holtz (1874-1934), a favorite of Seiberling's. This suite, written primarily for military bands, contains four movements, the last one weaving two familiar melodies together in the “Fantasia on the Dargason.”

Dr. Timothy Altman, the band's new director, will take the baton for the second part, conducting “The Symphonic Gershwin,” music by George Gershwin (1898-1937) and arranged by Warren Barker. Another Gershwin composition will be an arrangement of “Strike Up the Band,” also arranged by Warren Barker.

The Moore County Concert Band is a volunteer organization of musicians of all ages. Members perform for the joy that music brings them and others. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sup- ported by generous donations from patrons.

For more information and news of upcoming performances and locations, please visit moorecountyband. org. All concerts are free to the public.

