The Southern Pines Town Council unanimously approved a conceptual development plan for a project that spans nearly 100-acres between U.S. 15-501 and Morganton Road. As approved Tuesday evening, plans call for up to 700,000 square feet of commercial space including office and retail uses and up to 650 residential units over nine phases of development.
Applicant John Silverman of Midland Atlantic Properties stopped short of moving ahead with a second scheduled public hearing. Instead he asked for a continuance on discussion of the preliminary development plan for a proposed new shopping center to be anchored by a Target store that will be phase one of the overall project.
That request was based on a newly issued recommendation by N.C. Department of Transportation for the intersection at South Henley Street to be modified with a restricted right-in/right-out movement Silverman said there has been consideration of a new connection, extending South Stephens Street, that would align directly with the proposed new four-lane roadway. He asked for additional time to consult with traffic engineers before proceeding with the application.
South Henley Street currently connects with Morganton Road at a full movement intersection. In 2015, NC-DOT approved a pedestrian-activated traffic light at Fire Lane, adjacent to the town’s soccer fields, after a pedestrian was killed trying to cross the road and at least five other people were hit in a six-month span.
The mostly undeveloped triangle of land between South Henley and South Stephens streets, and Morganton Road, is owned by the town. The 20-acre site was identified in 2020 as a key economic development opportunity for revitalization efforts underway in West Southern Pines.
On Tuesday evening, prior to discussion on the Midland Atlantic Properties applications, Town Manager Reagan Parsons announced the YMCA organization had completed a first review of the potential site and were “extremely interested in moving forward” with possibly developing a new recreation facility on a portion of the 20-acre tract. As a result of that discussion, Parsons said DFI would postpone any conceptual plans while YMCA conducted a financial feasibility study of the potential project.
No further information was provided. It is unclear if the potential YMCA and/or an extension to South Stephens Street are tied to discussions town leaders held during three closed sessions conducted since April to consider an as-yet unannounced economic development project.
During his presentation of the conceptual development plan for Morganton Park South, Silverman said the plans have come together over a four-year time span. He thanked a number of stakeholders who helped to further those efforts including adjacent property owners, NC-DOT, and Duke Energy among others.
He explained that the nearly 100-acre project site has extensive existing challenges, ranging from a naturally steep topography, major power transmission lines bisecting the property, and an historic pre-American Revolutionary War cemetery.
“I said when we started that for us to get to a finish line would require a true community effort,” Silverman said, also extending his thanks to town staff and local business partners in the project that include Kimley-Horn, LKC Engineering and Koontz Jones Design.
Silverman shared several conceptual architectural renderings during his presentation of the proposed preliminary development plan that show the Target shopping center and a proposed four-lane parkway. He noted that the design elements pay homage to the character of Southern Pines in the exterior brickwork and various finishes and architectural features.
Midland Atlantic Properties has developed 11 projects in North Carolina, notably Southpoint, an award-winning 325-acre project in Durham that includes the Streets@Southpoint Mall, the Renaissance Center @Southpoint, and the Southpoint Plaza Target center.
As part of the preliminary plans, which have not yet been approved, Midland Atlantic intends to preserve the Black family historic cemetery within the proposed “linear park” along the spine road parkway that would also include a multi-use path, benches, and other park-like features.
In other action on Tuesday, the Southern Pines Town Council:
Continued a public hearing to consider a proposed mixed-use development at 660 SW Service Road. Residents of the West Southern Pines community are opposed to the project which they view as a high density residential complex that would open the door to gentrification.
Continued a public hearing to consider a proposed mixed-use development at 470 NW Broad Street, based on a request by the applicant.
Greeted members of the newly formed West Southern Pines Community Connectors Group. This is a liaison group that will work with DFI to make recommendations to the Town Council on West Southern Pines revitalization efforts.
Awarded retiring Police Ofc. Christopher Coleman, a 23-year law enforcement officer, with his badge and service weapon.
Approved a voluntary annexation request for a two-acre parcel between old U.S. 1 and Broad Street Extension.
Approved an architectural compliance permit for the Brad Halling American Whiskey Kompany (BHAWK) 15,380 square foot mixed use whiskey distillery to be located at 175 Yadkin Road, near U.S. 1.
Approved a request to reduce the speed limit on Paddock Lane from 35 MPH to 25 MPH in the Longleaf community.
Approved a utility engineering and construction agreement with the Department of Transportation (NC-DOT) for a planned replacement bridge on N.C. 22 over Nick’s Creek.
