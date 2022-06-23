A company that hoped to build a large solar farm in Carthage has decided not to move forward with the project.
Old River Solar of Raleigh recently withdrew its application to rezone a 703-acre tract off Torchwood Road near U.S. 15-501 for the proposed facility. The property, which is currently zoned for rural agricultural use, would have needed to be rezoned to allow for the construction of a solar farm, which is an industrial development.
The company dropped its request after dozens of residents voiced their concerns about the project during a community meeting on June 14.
“From my point of view, there were a lot of questions asked that weren't able to be answered, which was concerning to me and some of the other people that were there,” said Greg Hayes, one of more than 80 people who attended the meeting. “I probably left there with more questions than I had when I got there.”
Hayes was among the homeowners who received an eight-page letter announcing the meeting from Fox Rothschild, the law firm representing the company. The letter said the facility’s solar panels would be “well-concealed behind planted or existing vegetation (or a combination of the two).”
“Although you might know it is there, it will be designed so that you won’t be able to see it or hear it,” attorney Tom Terrell of Fox Rothschild wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot, “and once constructed, it will generate less traffic in a month than a single-family home generates in a day.”
But Hayes said the company’s representatives gave only vague answers when asked to provide additional details about the project during the meeting.
“They couldn't tell us specifically what kind of panels would be used, how long the construction period would be and why they decided to put the construction on Torchwood Road and not 15-501,” he said. “There were dozens of questions that I thought really should have been easy to answer, and they weren't able to.”
The day after the meeting, Brandon Miller, an associate product manager with Pine Gate Renewables of Charlotte, informed the county that Old River Solar had decided not to proceed with the project.
“Considering the outcome of yesterday’s community meeting the Pine Gate Renewables Team has elected to withdraw our application for General Use Rezoning,” he wrote in an email to Jaimie Walters, senior planner for Moore County. “Accordingly, we do not wish for our application to go before the planning board on July 7th. Thank you to you and the broader Moore County Planning Department for your assistance up until this point.”
Hayes said he was “relieved” that the company decided not to pursue the farm’s construction. The facility, he said, would have covered more than a square mile of land and was projected to yield more energy than the other nine solar farms in Moore County combined.
“I’m not anti-solar,” Hayes said. “There's a place for solar. In the future, I think there's a lot of potential for energy to be gained from solar. But there's still a lot of things to be worked out and questions to be asked when you start putting it close to people's residences.”
One of the first questions asked at that meeting was "How much water will the solar farm use?" IT'S A SOLAR FARM!.
Current property tax revenues coming to Moore County from those parcels is about $1,500 / year. This project, which would have required no schools and limited other County services would have returned about $70,000 of annual tax revenue. We need economic development that will return revenues in excess of costs. This is a lost opportunity. It would also have produced power for an estimated 18,000 average size homes.
John Misiaszek
