A Goldsboro construction company has been tabbed to rebuild the breached dam at Woodlake, bringing the subdivision one step closer to the restoration of its namesake lake.
Atlantic National Capital, the company that owns Woodlake, recently entered a contract with T.A. Loving to repair the dam. The work is expected to begin following the approval of a dam safety application submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
“This includes setting up temporary power and utilities for security lighting and cameras, clearing direct access paths to both sides of the dam, as well as installing fencing, storage, and temporary office sites” Atlantic National wrote. “Mobilization by TA Loving is projected to follow this phase pending final approvals and permitting.”
Concerns about flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew led state officials to drain the community’s 1,200-acre lake in 2016. N.C. DEQ later ordered Woodlake CC Corp., the German company that owned the subdivision at the time, to breach the dam to prevent water from pooling in the lake.
When the company failed to comply with the order, DEQ decided to breach the dam on its own. But the department’s intervention had unintended consequences.
The breach is blamed for widespread flooding that occurred in areas downstream of Woodlake after Hurricane Florence in 2018. Spring Lake and parts of Fort Bragg were also affected.
A group of property owners calling itself the Restore Woodlake Committee won a class action lawsuit in 2018 against Woodlake CC Corp. The committee claimed the company’s negligence led to the loss of the lake, adversely affecting residents’ property values and quality of life.
Superior Court Judge James Webb awarded the plaintiffs $40.6 million in compensatory damages and $121.8 million in punitive damages, but they have yet to see any of the money.
Atlantic National Capital, a family-owned investment group led by Fayetteville businessman Keith Allison, bought Woodlake at auction for $3.5 million in 2021. After the purchase, Allison began working with county officials and state lawmakers to secure funding for the dam’s repair.
The state ultimately allocated $9.6 million for the project, but inflation and other factors have since driven up the cost.
“While we are still navigating increased construction costs and materials, we are confident that our partnership with TA Loving will be effective in expediting the timeline as much as possible and identifying areas for cost savings as we continue to seek funding for the projected overage,” Atlantic National Capital.
The “seven-cycle labyrinth” dam design proposed by Schnabel Engineering would have a “minimum top elevation of 230” feet and feature gates at the exit of the spillway. Atlantic National Capital said the design “aligns with our efforts to mitigate any future downstream flooding and ensures longterm sustainability.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
