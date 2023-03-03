Community members gathered on Friday afternoon in recognition of West Southern Pines’ 100th anniversary as one of the first African American townships in North Carolina.
Kim Wade, West Southern Pines Civic Club president, spoke briefly, telling the community, “You are our black history,” and encouraging them to join events throughout the year that will celebrate the area.
West Southern Pines was chartered on March 3, 1923. It thrived as a township for several years. The town featured numerous businesses, a school, restaurants, churches and a hospital.
But its charter was revoked in 1931 because Southern Pines Town Council members at the time deemed the township unfit to govern itself, accusing the West Southern Pines of harboring criminals and being a health “danger” to the resort community, according to minutes from that meeting.
But the community remained strong and persisted, even when rezoning in the 1970s made most of the area residential and halted new businesses from opening.
Elder Robert Jackson, chaplain of the West Southern Pines Civic Club, attended and spoke with The Pilot about how it feels to be a part of the community.
“This is truly an awesome accomplishment,” said Jackson. “I am 59 (years) young. I was born and raised here all my life. Right here. Same neighborhood and everything. So for me, to see us coming together, number one, and then us being able to celebrate such a milestone, which is so rich in heritage; it’s rich in history, but above all, it’s rich in love.
“And when people come together, and some of the same ones that initiated it are still here to see that, it is just a beautiful thing. It inspires, it encourages, and it propels us forward into things of destiny. And all thanks be to God.”
Wade later talked about her experience in West Southern Pines and the importance of the community.
“I feel that I’m blessed to have grown up in this community, learning the footprint that they have left here on this United States and this nation,” Wade said.
“I just feel blessed because I grew up in an era where people really did care about your future. They wanted to help you make some wise decisions. They became your family, and it’s still that way. I still have that sense of community that I grew up with.
“I see a lot of changes because change is always going to happen — you know, the young become old — but on the same token, I feel that this little kept secret in North Carolina is going to be spread throughout the nation because we did some amazing things here. And just the fact that the land trust started out with $300 and ended up purchasing the property (the former Southern Pines Primary School) right under $700,000, it was just a testament that whenever this community decides that they want to create, then they do.”
She later said: “Being able to see the 100th anniversary, I’m glad that I’m still alive because when you’re young, you don’t believe you will live to be a certain age. I am so thankful that I am able to be a part of the celebration. There is so much of it I remember, I experienced, and a lot of it I heard from my ancestors, so I feel like I’m celebrating them. I’m thankful that God gave me the opportunity to be a part of it.”
One event coming up to celebrate West Southern Pines will be the Spring into Community day on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 W. New York Ave. The day is dedicated to being in community and cleaning up the neighborhood. There will be an afterparty at a Habitat for Humanity house dedication nearby.
