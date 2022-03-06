Louis Gregory, who served for six years on the Moore County Board of Commissioners following a long career in law enforcement, passed away on Saturday. He was 77.
Gregory was first elected to the board in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He represented District 2, which includes Pinehurst, Seven Lakes, Taylortown and the majority of the Eastwood precinct.
“Louis was the true definition of a gentleman,” said Commissioner Catherine Graham, who served alongside Gregory on the board. “He had the willingness and ability to listen to someone else and to respect their opinion, and that’s something that I think people are losing now in our society.”
Citing health issues, Gregory announced last month that he was stepping down as commissioner with more than two years left in his second term.
“For 60 years now I have done my best to protect and serve the public, often at the sacrifice of my family and myself,” he wrote in a statement. “I find my health is such I should listen to my doctors and rest to get well. I tried to avoid doing as my doctor suggested, but now I know they are right.
“I believe one who is elected to be a commissioner should be at 100 percent. I am unable to do that at the present and I have been told treatment and rest will take several months. I do not think it right for me to be absent for that length of time. Therefore, I am advising I will be medically retiring.”
Gregory served as the commissioners’ liaison to the Moore County Board of Health, advocating for increased transparency and better communication with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also represented the commissioners on the Transportation Advisory Board and the board of directors for Partners in Progress.
He was “somebody you could always talk to,” according to state Rep. Jamie Boles.
“Louis was a compassionate person and he cared about every citizen of Moore County,” Boles said in a phone interview. “He always wanted to learn about the issues to be sure he was doing the right thing.”
A graduate of the University of South Carolina and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Gregory worked in law enforcement before becoming a county commissioner. He was a special agent with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad’s police agency and served on the FBI’s Anti-Terrorism Task Force in the aftermath of 9/11.
After moving to Moore County in 2003, Gregory was named chief of the Whispering Pines Police Department — a position he held for six years.
“He set a great standard for the police department,” said Bob Zschoche, who was a village councilman and mayor during Gregory’s time in Whispering Pines. “One of the reasons our crime rate is so low is because we’ve got an outstanding police force. Louis was police chief for a number of years and he did a great job at setting a high standard (for the agency) and getting good guys.”
His eye for talent would influence the department for years to come. Jason Graham, the current chief of police, was first hired as a patrol officer by Gregory.
“He was kind of a gentle giant,” said Graham, who is not related to Commissioner Catherine Graham. “Louis was a man of few words but when he spoke, you listened. He drew you in.”
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson and his wife responded to the news of Gregory’s passing with a statement on Monday.
“Renee and I are saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and longtime public servant Louis Gregory,” Hudson wrote. “He made our community and nation better places through his service in the Marine Corps, law enforcement and Moore County commission. Our thoughts and prayers are with [Gregory’s wife] Ann and the family.”
Nick Picerno, who previously served two terms as a county commissioner, was appointed last week to fill Gregory’s vacant seat on the board until at least November, when an election will be held for the remainder of the late commissioner’s term.
(9) comments
Louis was the embodiment of grace, a gentleman in every way, and a tireless public servant.
Steve, this is one thing we will agree on. Let's not forget that it was Commissioner Gregory who identified the problem in those schools we had to abandon to the Board of Commissioners and initiated the drive to build our new schools.
John Misiaszek
Moore County Citizens mourn the loss of a great American.
Such a kind man, he will be missed by many. My husband & I occasionally cut his beautiful hair. He always brightened up our Barber Shop whenever he dropped by, taking time to greet everyone and answering their questions. Rest In Peace, Sir.
As commissioner Lewis cared about every part of our county, not just where he lived. He always would come up to me and talk or ask about Carthage, as well as whatever else was going on. Rest in peace Lewis. Thank you for your service to Moore County, our state, our federal government, your family and God.
So sorry to hear this. Mr. Gregory did a great job when he was Police Chief in Whispering Pines. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. He will be missed.
This is sad news to read this morning.
Louis Gregory was a gentleman and a faithful servant of the people. He leaves a legacy that will live on. I was honored to serve with Louis and blessed to call him my friend. My prayers remain with his beloved wife Ann and their family.
Amen, Catherine...such a kind man - and that ever-present smile! Sincere condolences to the entire Gregory family.
