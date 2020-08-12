TEASER Southern Pines Town Emblem
(Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

What does the future hold for the West Southern Pines community? Three community meetings scheduled over the next week may help answer that question as residents are encouraged to offer input and learn more about the proposed Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization application process that is underway.

Coordinated by the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from UNC Chapel Hill’s School of Government and the town of Southern Pines, the community meetings are open for interested citizens to participate online via the Zoom platform or they may call in by telephone.

Community Meetings will be held:

Thursday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 18 at 5 p.m.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://unc.zoom.us/j/97740453354

Or dial #(855) 880-1246. Meeting ID: 977 4045 3354

If the town is approved for the proposed $750,000 CDBG-NR grant, the goal of the program is to help eligible homeowners upgrade substandard housing conditions which pose a threat to life, health or safety through forgivable loans.

Town Manager Reagan Parsons said those home improvement projects could include mechanical repairs for plumbing or heating needs, code compliance issues, or ADA-accessible concerns, among others.

Earlier this summer, town leaders kicked off the grant application process by establishing a Housing Selection Committee to review loan requests. Appointed committee members include individuals from the West Southern Pines Task Force and a representative of Habitat for Humanity.

The town is currently accepting applications from low- and moderate-income homeowners in need of financial assistance for the rehabilitation of their properties. To be eligible for funding, applicants must own and reside in the home in West Southern Pines, and meet income limits set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A dedicated phone line and email account have been created by the town to help track applicants and ensure privacy for sensitive information. Interested homeowners may send email inquiries to housingapp@southernpines.net or call and leave your name and contact number at (910) 693-4177.

Applications will be reviewed by the Housing Selection Committee as they are received. Final approval is contingent upon receipt and review of the required documents. For income-qualified households, the town will send a representative to assess the property’s rehabilitation needs, Parsons said.

Once all funds have been tentatively allocated, remaining eligible applicants may be placed on a waiting list

(0) comments

