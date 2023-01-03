West Southern Pines revitalization efforts are underway as planning staff gather more community input for the Morganton Road development before finalizing a conceptual design for the area.
The West Southern Pines Morganton Road project, located across from the Target shopping complex now under construction, came from a partnership with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government.
DFI works with communities to provide expertise on real estate development and finance. Their role is to help guide the planning process to ensure a project aligns with community interests and economic development.
Morganton Road was identified as a key gateway to West Southern Pines and suggested for development. Planning for the project began almost two years ago. DFI used community feedback to create a preliminary design that features retail, office, recreation and housing opportunities.
DFI passed the work to planning staff in October to design a conceptual development plan, which will set a framework for the type of development allowed and design standards.
“It's important for us to develop a design and a standard that will fit the character of the community,” Senior Planner Alaina Mallette said.
The town’s development ordinance has a table of uses for what type of development is allowed in a given area, Mallette said, and they are creating something similar for this project — a list of permitted and not-permitted development types.
Mallette and Rachel Mann, a planning and community development specialist, have gone door-to-door in the neighborhood surrounding the property to talk about what uses the community would like to see.
“We are really trying to get down to a community-approved, staff-approved list of uses that would be appropriate and supported by the community,” she said.
One use strongly disliked during their conversations was a tobacco store, Mann said, but planners heard a lot of support for a neighborhood store, or bodega, that is “accessible and walkable.”
Planning staff will lead multiple meetings this week to share updates and gather more feedback from the community on the project before it is reviewed by the Town Council.
An online map and surveys for the project can be found at tinyurl.com/WSPPD. The map details the intended locations for the various land uses. The surveys will remain open until Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
A field visit led by planning staff will occur on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. Staff will review the project site and discuss the potential extension of South Stephens Street. Mallette called it a “visioning exercise” for people to get a feel of where the road would connect. Individuals can join staff on the corner of South Stephens Street and West Lowe Avenue between 9:45 and 10 a.m.
Two drop-in neighborhood meetings will also give the community time to provide input. Mallette said it will be similar to the online surveys, with different feedback stations and an opportunity to talk with them about the development.
The first meeting will be Friday, Jan. 6 from 6-8 p.m. and the second on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8-10 a.m., both at the E.S. Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Residents can stop by at any point during those two-hour blocks.
After the meetings, Mallete will make final changes to the plan before it goes before the planning board and council for approval. If approved, the plan will go back to DFI to recruit developers.
“The most important part of the project is community engagement and feedback because we really want this project and plan to reflect the community as much as possible,” Mann said.
For more information, Mallette can be reached at (910) 692-4003, amallette@southernpines.net or 801 SE Service Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.