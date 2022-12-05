Adam Roth (l) from Bayou in the Pines and Brittany Arsi from Meat and Greek served up free food to town workers and first responders at Red’s Corner in Southern Pines morning. Jerry Shephard and Roy Blue from Southern Pines Utility Department enjoyed the complimentary lunch. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Carolers from Encore Performing Arts Center arrive at Red’s Corner after performing at various locations downtown. After the actor’s evening performance was canceled, they took their show out into the community.
Adam Roth (l) from Bayou in the Pines and Brittany Arsi from Meat and Greek served up free food to town workers and first responders at Red’s Corner in Southern Pines morning. Jerry Shephard and Roy Blue from Southern Pines Utility Department enjoyed the complimentary lunch. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Red’s Corner in Southern Pines was packed with food trucks serving up hot meals and the fire pits made for a comfortable setting. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Carolers from Encore Performing Arts Center arrive at Red’s Corner after performing at various locations downtown. After the actor’s evening performance was canceled, they took their show out into the community.
As a power outage affecting more than 40,000 homes and businesses stretches into the third day, community members have come together to offer the essentials — and are finding food, drink and social interaction at Red’s Corner.
The food truck campus on the corner of Morganton Road and Old U.S. 1 in downtown Southern Pines emerged early as a place to gather, as food trucks run on generators by design. But owner Rachel Jurgens plugged in the entire facility, allowing her to run beer taps and open restrooms.
“I’ve always planned that I wanted to be one place where people could go and where food trucks can come, so I had the coffee hut wired for a generator years ago,” said Jurgens, who also operates Pony Espresso. “Everyone is being so amazing, stepping up and trying to figure out how to serve as many people as we can.”
Unprompted, the town of Southern Pines reached out to Jurgens on Monday morning, waiving restrictions surrounding how many food trucks could be parked on the corner. Food trucks were coming in from surrounding areas to help serve, and Jurgens was planning on having them park on her back lot, ready for action when and if current trucks run out of food. Parking has been expanded as well, to the back of the lot, the lot shared with Thyme & Place, and the Bank of America location across the street.
Jessica Roth, the town’s assistant planning director, put in the call to Jurgens. Roth‘s husband, Adam, is the chef Bayou in the Pines, which is regularly parked at Red’s Corner.
Bayou in the Pines and Meat and Greek are serving first responders and lineman for free, an effort started by local realtor, Taylor Floyd Nurbury, and funded by donations from the community. Brittany Arsi, owner of Meat and Greek, was making plans at lunchtime to deliver trays from her business’s catering operation to the West End substation, where crews were working to repair damage caused by Saturday night’s infrastructure attacks.
The atmosphere at Red’s at lunchtime Monday was chaotic, with people cold, hungry — and possibly in need of a shower — huddled under blankets and around fire pits. Television news crews were interviewing food truck owners as part of their coverage on Moore County’s expanded outages. A reporter from the Associated Press visited as well.
People were bringing in supplies unasked. One man brought a turkey that had been defrosting in his freezer, in case one of the trucks could cook and serve it.
”Today, people look tired and hungry and cold, but they are feeling better being around other people,” Jurgens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.