Students, parents and school officials gathered for a community prayer at Pinecrest High School on Saturday for those impacted by the stabbing on campus Friday morning.
One female student was treated for multiple “severe” wounds caused by a male student, according to police. She underwent surgery at the hospital and is in stable but critical condition, said Moore County Schools Police Chief Rodney Hardy on Friday afternoon.
The prayer vigil was held “for the victim, the families, students, the intervening school resource officer (SRO), administrators, and teachers who took action and were directly impacted by the tragic attack earlier today,” according to a Facebook post from Moore Families for Quality Education.
“In the midst of tragedy, there were young heroes who emerged today.”
Randi Laws, a parent of a 2022 Pinecrest graduate, came to show her support and pray for those involved.
“I think it's important for the community to support both families and the school in this situation,” Laws said. “I can't imagine what either family is going through.”
An organizer who asked to remain unnamed spoke with The Pilot after the prayers.
“We’re here for the students and the families,” he said, acknowledging the “horrendously sad” situation.
“With forgiveness and compassion, good can come from this,” he said, repeating an earlier remark made during the prayers. “But for now, it’s healing for everybody.”
Board of Education member Pauline Bruno also attended the prayer gathering.
“It’s heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking. I never thought this would happen in Moore County,” she said.
Pastor Neal Jackson of Beulah Baptist Church was one of a few attendees to lead the group in prayer. He later spoke with The Pilot, saying, “It's tragic things like this happen. My prayer is that this causes us to come together and fight for the needs of our kids.”
The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, is currently being held at the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center after Moore County Schools police secured a juvenile protective custody order. He faces a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.