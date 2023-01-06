The West Southern Pines Civic Club, the NAACP of Moore County and other community organizations are sponsoring a series of events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14-16, local residents are invited to gather as a community that remembers the past and works in the present to realize a vision for a better future.
Two of these events will be the first held in the auditorium of the former Southern Pines Primary School since it was acquired by the Southern Pines Land Housing Trust, now in the early phases of developing that facility as the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts Business (WSP Center).
The weekend opens on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, with a breakfast hosted by the West Southern Pines Civic Club and held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1517 Luther Way, Southern Pines. Tickets for the breakfast are $20 and may be obtained from any member of the West Southern Pines Civic Club or purchased at the door.
On Sunday evening, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m., a multi-denominational service of prayer, inspiration and music will be held at the auditorium of the WSP Center, 1250 W. New York Ave., Southern Pines.
On Monday morning, Jan. 16, participants will gather at the Downtown Park in Southern Pines, 143 S.E. Broad St., lining up for the MLK March that begins at 11 a.m. The route will make a circuit up and down Broad Street before heading west on Pennsylvania Avenue to the WSP Center. Following the march, the NAACP Youth Program in the Auditorium will feature tributes, prayers and music.
Other groups involved in organizing and sponsoring events of this weekend are the Town of Southern Pines, Faith Missionary Baptist Church, and AKA Sorority, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.