Community outreach continues as Pinecrest High School junior Avery Slatcher recovers in the hospital.
Slatcher was stabbed multiple times in the auditorium parking lot shortly before the start of school on April 28. The Pilot does not usually identify crime victims, but representatives for the Slatcher’s family posted her identity on social media after the assault and on a GoFundMe page to raise donations from the public.
Slatcher is still in the hospital and recently underwent further surgery for internal bleeding. Her mother shared updates of her condition over the weekend on the Moore County Ask a Neighbor Facebook page.
“Last night was very difficult, Avery was in a lot of pain, and her blood work was not looking good. This morning they did a full body CT to see if there was any active bleeding. Unfortunately, there was bleeding in 3 spots. They are moving her back into the ICU now and giving her additional units of blood while they determine the best surgical plan,” her mother wrote.
She later shared with the community that Slatcher is out of surgery and doing well.
The family’s GoFundMe page has raised over $79,000 as of Monday afternoon, surpassing the goal of $75,000. The funds will help pay for Slatcher’s medical bills and enable the family to stay close to her during this time.
From May 8-12, the Cookies-N-Moore food truck will donate $1 for every cookie sold to Slatcher’s family. In addition, Curt Shelvey, owner of The Gravy Train food truck, will also run a special in support. Both trucks are located at Red’s Corner, 901 S.W. Broad St.
“Our baby is so strong,” Slatcher’s mother said online. “We are so grateful for this community during this terrible time for our family. We can feel the love and concern from all of you.”
