There was standing room only as dozens of community members piled into the gymnasium of the former Southern Pines Primary School on Saturday afternoon to celebrate its procurement by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
After two and half years and an ongoing legal battle, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust completed the purchase of the former West Southern Pines school campus in mid-December.
In its new life, the property will become the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts at Business. It will feature existing facilities of the school such as the park, alongside an African American history museum, showcasing the history of West Southern Pines Community. Other future projects include using the space from preschool and afterschool programs, an adult day care and entrepreneurial programs.
The goal is to transform the property into a communal space for the West Southern Pines Community, Land and Housing Trust Chair Vincent Gordon said. He aims to revitalize it to showcase the unique culture and history of West Southern Pines.
Many in the audience Saturday had attended the school themselves, or had parents or grandparents who had walked the halls in its various past iterations. But the sense of comradery in the room seemed to extend beyond those who had personal connections with the school.
“It is a big day for Southern Pines and it is a big day in Southern Pines,” Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said at the event. “I want to thank all of you who refused to let the vision or the dream die.”
The celebration kicked off with remarks from Gordon. He took his time thanking the individuals and groups who fought to transform the West Southern Pines Center from an idea to a reality, and the community members who raised the necessary funds for the project.
“When it was time to vote, somehow four school board members showed courage in our favor,” Gordon said. “In founding, when there was a lawsuit, we had the faith and the tenacity and fought for our cause. What we had was the community of Southern Pines.”
Gordon said that the entire process of building and designing the center would take between one and one and a half years to complete. He said that the Land and Housing Trust is working on applying for a special use permit from the town to get the process going. In the meantime, he said that the gym, auditorium and park can continue to be used for community events.
At the ceremony, Gordon also unveiled a 1950s-era painting of the original Rosenwald school building. It would be the first exhibition as part of the new museum, he said.
Elders who had attended the school in the 1950s shared their experiences walking its halls nearly 60 years ago. They spoke of how their education there gave them the tools to succeed in their future endeavors and thanked their teachers for looking after their well-being as students.
There was plenty of singing and dancing at the celebration as well.

Community leaders gave performances and encouraged audience participation. The performances were often bittersweet, celebrating the new moment in West Southern Pines history while looking back to the struggles of slavery and segregation faced by the Black community. Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, a member of the Southern Pines Town Council, gave a clarinet performance of “Wade in the Water,” a song first sung by African Americans in slavery.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony itself was brief but powerful. Community members of all ages gathered around the former school steps to witness the momentous moment in West Southern Pines history. The crowd counted off in unison for Gordon to cut the massive ribbon. Dozens of cameras snapped pictures as it fell to the ground.
