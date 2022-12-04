While 40,000 people in Moore County remain without power, residents are going well outside of their usual weekend routines to secure basic necessities, and in some cases heading out of town entirely.
Moore Regional Hospital is operating normally, using backup emergency generators, according to FirstHealth of the Carolinas spokesperson Emily Sloan. FirstHealth’s three convenient care clinics and its fitness centers are without power and closed temporarily.
Sloan said they have received some inquiries from individuals who use medical devices that need to be charged, or patients using oxygen. The emergency room is providing assistance, as needed, and Sloan said FirstHealth is working to identify alternative locations where assistance can be provided. That information will be announced shortly, she said at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
Red’s Corner, the food truck campus on the corner of Morganton Road and Old U.S. 1 in Southern Pines, opened to serve customers at 8 a.m. Sunday and lines immediately began forming.
Down the road in Aberdeen, Gregory Savannah waited in line for hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches at the Big Fat Philly Sandwich Shop truck parked in the otherwise empty Mac’s Breakfast Anytime parking lot.
Savannah said he was ordering plates for the residents in the family care home he oversees in Southern Pines. After losing power around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Savannah said he thought something had gone wrong in the house.
“I didn’t know it was a big power outage until I went outside and nobody had power,” he said.
“We’ll probably have to go to Fayetteville to a motel or something like that because we have senior citizens.”
By 11 a.m. on Sunday, Kebrina Walker had alternately driven from Southern Pines to Rockingham and back for gasoline. She said she had just been to Walmart in Aberdeen Saturday night when the electric grid failed.
“Yesterday at about 7 o’clock in the highway, middle of traffic, everything just went black and everybody just scrambled, she said.
Before driving to Rockingham she spent an hour in her car, with her phone charging while she called to try to find a gas station open closer. Walker said she and her family were prepared to head back down to Richmond County to eat dinner.
“I don’t want to open the refrigerator and have all the food we have go bad. So that’s the hassle we’re having right now.”
The Southern Pines Growler Co. also opened early on Sunday, serving beer as well as pancakes and coffee. The Ice Cream Parlor was serving free coffee as well.
Hot Asana Yoga Company held its first class of the day at 8:45 a.m. and kept the rest of the morning’s schedule, with classes lit by candlelight. “Yoga is resiliency,” said owner Virginia Gallagher. “We haven’t closed one day in 12 years.”
The Southern Pines Police Department, at 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave., has opened its C. Michael Haney Community Room to the public for charging electronic devices.
By 9 a.m., Harris Teeter grocery stores in Aberdeen and Taylortown had opened with generator power, and there were long lines throughout the store.
Hundreds of people packed the Aberdeen Harris Teeter, where dozens lined up to order coffee from the store’s Starbucks cafe despite the hourlong wait.
Others loaded takeout trays with food from the salad bar and buffet, or ordered something stronger than coffee while charging their phones at the wine and beer counter.
Brittney Lewis stocked up on bottled water, canned food and snacks with her husband and young daughter.
“Probably super unhealthy stuff, but it’s the only stuff that stays good really. And as long as we’re eating, that’s what matters,” she said.
The Lewis’ home between Aberdeen and Pinebluff is on well water and they have no generator to power the pump.
“This is scary. I didn’t even sleep last night. We had our candles lit.”
D.J. Lewis realized shortly after losing power Saturday night that it was not a typical outage.
“Normally it’s like a transformer or something that might be out for a few hours at the most. I already knew this was way different.”
Andy Yanko had a salad for breakfast before leaving his home in Foxfire on Sunday morning.
“I was going to Lowe’s to get some material but I noticed a bunch of cars here and came in. I’m actually charging my phone,” he said.
Many seeking food or diversion said they’re concerned about how people who can’t leave their homes, are vulnerable to cold or rely on electricity to power medical equipment, will fare if the outage lasts more than a day or so.
“I stay with a guy, and his elderly mother lives there,” said Yanko. “That’s a concern. Fortunately it stayed warm last night.”
A group of car enthusiasts tried to go about their day as normal at the Sandhills Motoring Club’s regular Cars and Coffee event in downtown Pinehurst.
Regulars observed that the turnout for the show of vintage and exotic automobiles was much thinner than usual.
Cameron and Emily Vestermark, who live off Linden Road, passed by on foot in the hope of finding better phone signal downtown.
“We go to church up here, my work’s up here too and we’re all out of power,” said Cameron, who is on-call as a nurse this weekend. “I had to check in with work and the cell signal is weird. Some of the spots just say SOS.“
The couple planned to go home, where the lack of electricity had not entirely dimmed their Christmas spirit.
“Mostly we’re just going to stay home and do gingerbread,” said Emily. “It’s already baked, I did icing last night so it just happened to work out.”
At Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, the Pinehurst Winter National Junior tournament went on for its second day on Sunday morning - although some participants and families had opted to spend the night outside of Moore County.
“I drove home and back today,” said one spectator who identified himself as Johnny Smith, a “golf dad” who lives outside of Charlotte.
“I’m glad I did. They don’t have any coffee here.”
On Broad Street in Southern Pines, Aurora Hemraj of Aberdeen tried in vain to find a restaurant serving food before giving up and heading out of town with a friend.
Hemraj said that she had just finished dinner when she lost power Saturday night, but had to borrow a flashlight. Many residents were unprepared for a power outage unrelated to a predictable weather event.
Either way, she has to be back on Monday, since her workplace in Laurinburg has not been affected by the outages.
“All my food is going to spoil. I think I opened my fridge once,” she said. “Hopefully when we get out of Moore County we’re going to find gas stations and places to eat.”
The Sandhills Community College Music Department's holiday concert, scheduled Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., at the BPAC Owens Auditorium, has been cancelled due to the power outage.
Thank goodness for traffic circles! They still operate during power outages.
