Both of John Wilson’s families — his biological and his extended fire department family — came to the rescue on Thursday for the man who they said would do the exact same for them.
Thursday, a BBQ plate sale and raffle was held to raise money to help with the medical costs that Wilson’s family incurred after his extended stay in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
The response was overwhelming.
“It was really amazing. It was sort of indescribable and we very much appreciate everyone for their support,” John’s wife Jessica Wilson said. “They were hoping for 500 plates and they went well above that.
“He loves helping people and that’s part of why he does the firefighter stuff.”
‘It is truly a miracle’
Wilson spent 40 days in the Intensive Care Unit at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital after first being admitted on Jan. 14.
He tested positive around Jan. 9 and the symptoms were mild at first.
“He was fine for a while until that following week. Then he sort of just declined really quickly,” Jessica said. “I could tell his breathing wasn’t quite right so we called an ambulance on Jan. 14 and that’s when he was admitted.”
John suffered a hole in his lung, blood clots in his lungs and his legs and his lung collapsed, among other things during his time in the ICU.
“He pretty much went through everything,” Jessica said. “It was like, you name it and it pretty much happened.”
Once he was moved to be placed on a ventilator in late January after being isolated in the COVID ward, Jessica spent time at least once a day with her husband.
During this stressful time for John’s family, members of the Southern Pines Fire Department stopped by to check in with the family to help out when needed, as well as get an update on their brother and coworker.
“They’ve been wonderful. The guys on his shift and everyone else, we sort of all know each other, they would come over and help me with things at the house,” Jessica said. “They would check in with me all the time.”
With bad new coming during his time in ICU, Jessica stayed positive and kept the faith.
“I never gave up hope and I kept praying the whole way,” Jessica said. “It is truly a miracle I believe with everything he has been through. All of the nurses are basically saying it’s a miracle as well. But I know without them, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”
Then on Feb. 25, John was released from ICU, and the messages and photos of his condition spread among the fire department and on social media.
“It was awesome. To see the photos of him coming out and the thumbs up and knowing that — I hate to say it — he beat the 5 percent that was on the vent. Usually most of them don’t,” said Wes Little, who has known John for more than 20 years and has worked with him at Southern Pines Fire Department.
“As big and strong as we pick on him being ‘Big John,’ he’s coming back and fighting. That’s what we expect and that's what we want.”
Jessica said that through the chaos of the height of the pandemic in January where hospitalizations reached their peak, the doctors and nurses were more than helpful with John and providing updates whenever possible.
“The doctors and nurses there, everyone we’re in contact with, were absolutely wonderful answering questions I had and keeping me informed of everything,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for better hospital care for him.”
Now in inpatient rehab, family and friends have been able to communicate with John virtually and from a distance as John’s voice has come back to him.
“I think he’s got more hope as well just able to see everyone,” Jessica said. “It has done him good to see those people in person, even if it’s from the balcony or being able to facetime. Now that he can talk, even to just talk on the phone is doing good for him.”
And one day, the goal is for John to return back to Southern Pines Fire Department. If the time does come, Little said that it will be like a long lost relative coming back home.
“He’s doing good and that’s our goal for him to get back to work,” Jessica said. “At this point we’re still not sure, but he’s doing real well with his breathing. We are hoping he can get back to that point.”
Community Gives Back
The fundraiser, held a quarter mile away from the hospital where John was treated, was held at the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic parking lot on Thursday and sold out.
“The fire department is a family, so we are his extended family,” Little said. “We all step up to help each other out no matter what. It hurts no matter what it is. He’s in the hospital, and we’re here to take care of his family and him, and the things he can’t do, we’re going to do for him.”
Along with the help of firemen from other agencies and other first responders, all five of John’s siblings and their families were on hand packing meals, manning the raffle table and taking large orders of meals to be delivered.
The youngest of the Wilson siblings, LeAnne Butler, was a driving force in setting up the fundraiser.
“As soon as we found out he got into the ICU, we were trying to think of what we could do as far as helping them because we knew the medical bills would be crazy at that point,” Butler said. “Obviously, John is a well-loved man in this community.”
As a full-time firefighter for Southern Pines, a part-time firefighter in Aberdeen and a volunteer firefighter in Pinebluff, Wilson’s life was dedicated to helping the community, even when it came above the call of duty.
Butler said over the last few weeks, she has heard multiple stories from others that knew of what John has done for them in the past, and were more than willing to donate when the fundraiser was set up.
“The other day, I had this lady who was 80 years old who reached out just to donate and she was saying how for her 80th birthday he got a rally of fire trucks and police cars out just to go in front of her house to make her feel good,” Butler said.
John also would dress up as Santa Claus around the holidays.
“I have a couple of employees that live out in Pinebluff and they ask me, ‘how’s Santa doing?’” Butler said.
Still with a long road to recovery ahead, Santa is doing much better.
