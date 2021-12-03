Collectively, Moore County’s three largest towns maintain dozens of miles of sidewalks, trails and greenways; however, there are few connections between the communities.
Expanding the network to bridge those gaps would increase recreational opportunities and provide a viable, alternative mode of transportation for area residents.
On Tuesday, town leaders and officials from Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines met with Triangle J representatives for the bimonthly Tricities Working Group to discuss “big picture” concerns. The greenway discussion was a continuation from September’s meeting when the group brainstormed potential funding opportunities through grants and what projects might be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
Aberdeen Planning Director Justin Wesbrook said a consolidated, regional greenway plan incorporated into each jurisdiction’s ordinances could require new developments — commercial and residential — to extend their internal pedestrian paths to their property boundaries. He described it as a similar concept to road stub-outs.
Pinehurst Village Manager Jeff Sanborn suggested the three municipalities’ planning departments could collaborate on a map that shows the existing inventory of greenways and sidewalks, future paths already on planning documents, and areas where it makes sense to expand the network. These key anchor points include schools, shopping areas and parks.
“Then we can draw in the logical connections,” Sanborn said.
Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning and inspections director, said Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway officials have shown interest in developing a shared use path on the railroad’s easement that parallels N.C. 5 in Pinehurst and Aberdeen.
Westbrook said the walking trail around Aberdeen Lake backs up to the railroad easement. A shared-use path or future sidewalks included with state transportation road widening plans would allow pedestrians and/or bicyclists to safely travel between downtown Pinehurst and downtown Aberdeen.
In a related discussion, the Tricities Working Group is looking at collaborations on recreational programs and facilities to reduce redundancy, thus saving money.
Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons said strategic planning for recreation typically uses metrics to determine what and how many facilities are needed based on a town’s population. Census data released earlier this year indicates the three towns have a combined population of 41,642.
“I think there is an opportunity to approach the gaps and opportunities for shared service models by looking at communities that are a similar size (as the combined towns). For instance, a community of 50,000 people and then looking at where we stand.”
“Maybe part of that gap analysis is to bring the county to the table,” Parsons said, alluding to the lack of county-run recreational programs or park facilities in the southern end of the county.
